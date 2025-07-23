NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and IT services, has been named an Emerging Leader in the Emerging Market Quadrant of the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services. As noted in the Gartner research, "Gartner experts created a simple scoring rubric that includes a limited set of criteria in areas they felt were important to evaluate in an emerging market. These include market understanding, innovation, products and services, and overall viability, among others."

Emerging Market Quadrant of the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services

Per Gartner: "Use this Emerging Market Quadrant and companion vendor identification tool to explore the market and service provider landscape." In addition, "Gartner defines GenAI consulting and implementation services as a market focused on helping enterprises achieve tangible business results using tailored GenAI solutions."

"NTT DATA has the comprehensive capabilities, real-world client experience and assured-outcome solutions that enterprises need to shape their future with the power of AI," said Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA Group. "From AI consulting and design to implementation, orchestration and management, we work diligently to deliver technology that is trustworthy, ethical, sustainable and secure by design."

Earlier this year, NTT DATA announced its enterprise-grade Smart AI Agent Ecosystem with industry-, domain- and function-specific solutions. The ecosystem incorporates integrated tools, utilities and accelerators, along with access to a robust AI marketplace, a secure AI-ready infrastructure, world-leading technology providers and world-class startups.

In addition, the company's Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies extend NTT DATA's ecosystem with a comprehensive suite of enterprise-scale, cloud-managed services. This offering helps organizations leverage hyperscaler AI technologies to harness the full potential of agentic AI.

NTT DATA also is boosting data center investments globally to support and deliver its scalable, AI-ready infrastructure to clients. The company devotes billions of US dollars annually to research and development, including more energy-efficient and sustainable approaches to AI.

"NTT DATA already is delivering real and measurable impact for clients, and insights from our own transition into an AI-native enterprise help us guide clients through their transformation journeys," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO of NTT DATA, Inc. and Chief AI Officer*"As we continue to build a bold and fair foundation for a human-machine hybrid workplace, our mission is to accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation."

Please read "A Force for Good" for case studies and visit our website for more information.

Gartner, Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services, Luis PintoRadu Miclaus, et al., 17 July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

Additional role effective Sept. 1, 2025

