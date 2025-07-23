Swift Navigation Secures $50M Series E to Accelerate Global Adoption of Centimeter-Accurate Satellite Positioning

Swift's Skylark delivers high accuracy positioning critical for autonomy and automation. Today, it powers more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles, outdoor robots, and IoT devices for precision logistics

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, the leader in centimeter-accurate positioning for vehicle autonomy, robotics, and precision logistics, today announced the completion of its $50 million Series E financing round. Led by Crosslink Capital, the round saw strong participation from existing investors NEA, Eclipse Ventures, EPIQ Capital Group, First Round Capital, TELUS Global Ventures, and Potentum Partners alongside new investors Niterra Ventures, AlTi Tiedemann Global, GRIDS Capital, Essentia Ventures, Shea Ventures, and EnerTech Capital. This funding brings Swift Navigation's total capital raised to over $250 million, fueling its mission to revolutionize how we map and navigate the world with centimeter-level precision.

Traditional Global Navigation Satellite Systemsis a cloud-based service that corrects errors in GNSS signals, improving accuracy by 100x-to centimeter level. Skylark is purpose-built to enable mass market adoption of high-accuracy GNSS by unlocking high-volume applications in autonomous driving, robotics, precision logistics, and V2X communication.

The First Real-Time Cloud-Based Service ASIL-Certified for Functional Safety

Skylark is the first and only real-time, cloud-based service of any kind certified to meet ISO 26262:2018 functional safety standards for road vehicles. Unlike other ASIL-certified positioning solutions, which rely on costly physical data centers, Skylark operates entirely in the cloud. This scalable architecture delivers high-integrity, safety-certified positioning at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions.

Today, Skylark powers more than 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles worldwide and supports global programs for 20+ automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, top robotics companies, and one of the world's largest commercial fleet operators.

Investor Confidence in Swift's Proven Ability to Unlock Mass Market Applications

This latest financing reflects strong market demand for Swift's innovative approach to precise positioning. Unlike traditional precise positioning technologies, Skylark leverages advanced atmospheric modeling, cloud-based architecture, carrier-grade networks, and ecosystem-driven design to deliver unmatched reliability, safety, and cost efficiency at scale.

"We're thrilled to have the support of such a strong group of investors who recognize the transformative power of precise positioning," said Timothy Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Swift Navigation. "This funding enables us to accelerate growth, expand partnerships, and continue to innovate to unlock some of the most important technologies of our time."

"Swift Navigation has built a game-changing precise positioning solution, enabling autonomy and automation at scale," said Michael Stark, Managing Director and Founder of Crosslink Capital. "Their ability to deliver reliable, safety-certified, cloud-based positioning at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions is unlocking new commercial opportunities across multiple industries. We are proud to partner with Swift as they expand their reach and impact globally."

Expanding the Reach of Precise Positioning

With this Series E funding, Swift will drive further adoption in and beyond ADAS, autonomy, robotics, and precision logistics. The company's groundbreaking technology has applications in low-cost, high accuracy digital mapping, precision mobile navigation, and V2X communication. For more information on Swift Navigation's SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service, visit www.swiftnav.com/skylark .

About Swift Navigation

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy satellite positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

Media Contact

Anne Muscarella

anne.muscarella@swiftnav.com