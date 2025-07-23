Pacvue Partners with Unlimitail, a Leading European Grocery Media Network, to Expand Retail Media Access Across Europe, Starting with Carrefour

Pacvue's strategic partnership is the first of its kind with a top 3 European grocery retailer

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue today announced a strategic partnership with Unlimitail, the retail media network serving over 35 leading retailers across Europe and Latin America.

This collaboration will expand Pacvue clients' self-service capabilities by enabling brands and agencies to activate campaigns across Unlimitail's network via Pacvue's commerce operating system. It also unlocks incremental demand by opening access to global and regional budgets through Pacvue's platform. The partnership will begin with Carrefour, the number one grocery player in Europe, with campaigns launchable starting this summer in France.

This integration reflects the increasing maturity of Europe's retail media landscape and aligns with the best practices established in the most advanced markets. It also showcases Unlimitail's and Pacvue's continued investments in creating a more unified, standardized, and accessible ecosystem through streamlined platforms and partner integrations.

Through this integration, Pacvue now offers streamlined access to Carrefour France's onsite media inventory, allowing brands and agencies to seamlessly plan, launch, and optimize retail media campaigns with greater precision, efficiency, and control. The partnership will progressively expand to other countries and other retailers in Europe.

Strategic Impact for brands and agencies

This partnership, enabled by Unlimitail's exclusive retail media offering and ad tech infrastructure, positions Pacvue clients to capitalize on the growth of the European retail media market with more personalized campaigns, real-time optimization, and access to one of the region's most influential grocery retail media channels.

This partnership will bring key benefits to brands:

Access to exclusive retail media inventory: Activate campaigns across Unlimitail onsite media inventories, starting with Carrefour in France. Reach shoppers in high-impact placements throughout the whole purchase journey.

Activate campaigns across Unlimitail onsite media inventories, starting with Carrefour in France. Reach shoppers in high-impact placements throughout the whole purchase journey. Performance measurement powered by transactional data: Use Pacvue's platform to monitor and optimize campaigns in real time, with performance insights enriched by retailer's transactional data.

Use Pacvue's platform to monitor and optimize campaigns in real time, with performance insights enriched by retailer's transactional data. Streamlined access to a top-tier retail media networks: Leverage Pacvue's platform to easily activate and manage campaigns across one of Europe's most influential retail media networks and advanced retailers, with centralized visibility and control. This global connectivity for brands and agencies will bring Europe closer to the most mature markets in retail media.



"At Unlimitail, our mission is to make omnichannel retail media simpler, smarter, and more impactful for brands. Partnering with Pacvue, the worldwide leading Commerce platform, does exactly that, by allowing us to expand the accessibility of our retailer's inventories to more global agencies and advertisers. This global connectivity, powered by Pacvue tools, is a significant step in steering the European markets towards the most mature countries in retail media. More than ever, we are committed to lead the way in helping brands put retail media at the core of their Marketing & Commerce strategies," declares Thibault Hennion, COO of Unlimitail.

Victor De La Fuente, the Head of Global eCommerce at Nestle, shared, "We're thrilled about the opportunities this partnership between Unlimitail and Pacvue brings. Accessing and managing Carrefour's data through the Pacvue solution marks a significant advancement in our retail digital media initiatives across Europe, enhancing operational efficiency and driving performance."

Unlocking Carrefour's Retail Media Ecosystem

This partnership will start by providing access to Carrefour inventories in France. Carrefour.fr welcomes close to 17 million unique monthly visitors, with nearly 2 million new visitors added in the past year (source: Médiamétrie net ratings, February 2025). In France, 1 in 4 people now visit the retailer regularly, with 97% of shoppers still shopping through the website at least 2 years after their first purchase (source: Kantar).

With such a loyal and high-traffic environment, Unlimitail and Carrefour offer a strong foundation for performance. According to Unlimitail's latest benchmark study, Retail Media Decoded, Sponsored Product campaigns in Europe on grocery reach an average click-through rate around 1,0%, with 1-1 ROAS above 3x and Halo ROAS around 6x, demonstrating the power of well-executed activations and their impact not only on products, but brands as a whole.

Pacvue's Investment in European Expansion

This announcement comes as Pacvue deepens its investment in Europe with the appointment of Mark James as VP, Head of EMEA. With over 15 years of experience in retail media and digital advertising, James will support the company's continued growth and localized value for brands across the region.

The partnership with Unlimitail underscores Pacvue's commitment to expanding its European footprint. Backed by Mark James' 15+ years of experience in retail media and digital advertising, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and foster them for clients in the EMEA region.

Pacvue CRO Ross McNab commented: "Mark is the ideal leader to drive Pacvue's growth across the EMEA region. He has deep expertise in retail media and a proven track record. Coupled with our partnership with Unlimitail, this is a big leap forward in our mission to give brands a competitive advantage through cutting-edge retail media capabilities."

Romain Schneider, eRetail Media Director at WPP, underscored what this move signals for the brands and advertisers: "We're always looking for innovative, scalable ways to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients at WPP. The partnership between Pacvue and Carrefour represents a significant advancement for retail media in Europe. Access to Carrefour's high-traffic, data-rich ecosystem via Pacvue's platform gives our brands unprecedented precision, speed, and control in campaign execution."

About Unlimitail, The Retail Media Powerhouse

Unlimitail is a global retail media platform enabling brands and retailers to deploy simplified, unified, and optimized retail media strategies. Through deep consumer insights, omnichannel campaign activation, and end-to-end measurement, Unlimitail helps drive visibility and generate sales.

The company stands out for its advanced advertising technologies through Epsilon Retail Media, offering unified onsite and offsite solutions, as well as its global reach and premium data assets. Unlimitail aggregates over 2 billion monthly page views and connects more than 220 million addressable customers worldwide through 35 retail partners.

For more information, visit www.unlimitail.com

Unlimitail Communications Department: communication@unlimitail.com

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company's first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue's enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Chicago, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Media Contact: pacvue@samsonpr.com