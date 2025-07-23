Customers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland Can Now Purchase the Daisy Petal Perfusion Bioreactor System

Sunflower Therapeutics (Sunflower), a public benefit corporation transforming global access to protein manufacturing capacity for diverse applications, announced today that it has engaged Alflow Scandinavia A/S as its exclusive distributor for the Daisy Petal Perfusion Bioreactor System in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. This marks Sunflower's first commercial partnership in Europe, representing a key step in its international growth strategy.

"Expanding into Europe with a trusted and innovative partner like Alflow allows us to support a broader community of scientists and biomanufacturers," said Dr. Kerry Love, CEO and co-founder of Sunflower Therapeutics. "Alflow's team brings a deep technical knowledge that aligns with our ongoing product commercialization goals and our objective of making protein manufacturing more intuitive, cost-effective, and efficient. We're excited to work with their team to bring our technology overseas to new markets."

Sunflower's innovative Daisy Petal is a breakthrough technology designed for high-efficiency protein production using an intuitive, single-use assembly. The system features a disposable stirred tank reactor with an integrated in-vessel cell retention device that enables continuous biomass feeding, fluid harvesting, and perfusion, which results in significantly higher space-time yields compared to traditional fed-batch fermentation.

"Partnering with Sunflower Therapeutics allows us to bring a truly novel bioreactor solution to the Nordic market," said Jacob Rosenkrands, CEO of Alflow Scandinavia A/S. "We are committed to offering our customers solutions that make a measurable difference. The Daisy Petal system stands out by combining simplicity, scalability, and performance and we look forward to supporting our customers in bringing it into practice."

Sunflower's bioprocessing software suite, compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for use in regulated biomanufacturing, includes HelianthOS, Nursery, and Harvest. These tools enable walkaway automation of fermentation processes, easy development of process recipes with no coding, and the secure storage of process data generated by the Daisy Petal System. Together, these three elements provide a cohesive ecosystem that enables efficient and intuitive operations throughout an entire campaign.

To learn more about the Daisy Petal, contact Alflow Scandinavia A/S at https://www.alflow.dk/.

About Sunflower Therapeutics

Sunflower Therapeutics is a unique biotech with a mission to transform bioeconomies worldwide by creating accessible solutions for protein product development and commercial manufacturing. Using our core technologies an efficient host, data-driven methods and Contract Research Organization (CRO) services for process development, and continuous biomanufacturing equipment our team aims to democratize bioprocessing.

About Alflow Scandinavia A/S

Alflow Scandinavia A/S is a Danish team of flow technology experts that delivers high-quality components, technical advice, and works in close collaboration with customers in the pharma, food, and single-use industries. With more than 25 years of experience, the company turns expertise into reliable solutions that create value, ensure safety and deliver flow that makes a difference. Visit: www.alflow.dk.

