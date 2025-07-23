Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals and Lucid Pledge Strategic Collaboration to Promote Use of Domestic Critical Minerals Within Automotive Supply Chain

Companies Sign Memorandum of Understanding as Part of New "Minerals For National Automotive Competitiveness ("MINAC") Collaborative Joined by Select Group of Miners and Processors

Initiative Aligns with Presidential Executive Order on Critical Minerals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lucid Group, Inc (Lucid), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, as part of the newly created Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness (MINAC), a collaborative aimed at fostering economic growth while reducing U.S. over-reliance on foreign supplies of critical minerals within the automotive supply chain.

In accordance with President Trump's March 20 Executive Order "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production," MINAC resolves to promote the use of domestic critical minerals within the U.S. automotive supply chain to bolster local economies and generate high-quality employment opportunities. Electric Metals and Lucid are joined by a select group of mining and mineral processing companies sharing the same goals, including Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC), Graphite One Inc. (G1), RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (RecycLiCo).

"For years, U.S. industries-including the automotive supply chain-have relied on foreign sources like China for critical minerals," said Brian Savage, CEO of Electric Metals (USA). "Electric Metals aims to provide a secure, domestic source of high-purity manganese products for both civilian and defense uses. Our efforts support U.S. policy goals as demand grows for non-Chinese critical materials, and we look forward to collaborating with our MINAC partners to strengthen America's critical mineral supply chains."

As part of MINAC's formal launch today, the collaborative will participate in a panel discussion at an event featuring Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Senator Dan Sullivan, and Representatives Nick Begich and Andy Biggs in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT MINAC

MINAC is a partnership among North American mineral and automotive producers to develop the domestic supply chains that will support national security and enable American energy leadership. The collaboration promotes the use of the United States' vast mineral resources to create jobs, fuel prosperity, and significantly reduce reliance on foreign nations within the automotive supply chain; potentially unlocking billions in investment in mining, minerals processing, and derivative products manufacturing.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

