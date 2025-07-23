Anzeige
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals and Lucid Pledge Strategic Collaboration to Promote Use of Domestic Critical Minerals Within Automotive Supply Chain

Companies Sign Memorandum of Understanding as Part of New "Minerals For National Automotive Competitiveness ("MINAC") Collaborative Joined by Select Group of Miners and Processors

Initiative Aligns with Presidential Executive Order on Critical Minerals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lucid Group, Inc (Lucid), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, as part of the newly created Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness (MINAC), a collaborative aimed at fostering economic growth while reducing U.S. over-reliance on foreign supplies of critical minerals within the automotive supply chain.

In accordance with President Trump's March 20 Executive Order "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production," MINAC resolves to promote the use of domestic critical minerals within the U.S. automotive supply chain to bolster local economies and generate high-quality employment opportunities. Electric Metals and Lucid are joined by a select group of mining and mineral processing companies sharing the same goals, including Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC), Graphite One Inc. (G1), RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (RecycLiCo).

"For years, U.S. industries-including the automotive supply chain-have relied on foreign sources like China for critical minerals," said Brian Savage, CEO of Electric Metals (USA). "Electric Metals aims to provide a secure, domestic source of high-purity manganese products for both civilian and defense uses. Our efforts support U.S. policy goals as demand grows for non-Chinese critical materials, and we look forward to collaborating with our MINAC partners to strengthen America's critical mineral supply chains."

As part of MINAC's formal launch today, the collaborative will participate in a panel discussion at an event featuring Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Senator Dan Sullivan, and Representatives Nick Begich and Andy Biggs in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT MINAC

MINAC is a partnership among North American mineral and automotive producers to develop the domestic supply chains that will support national security and enable American energy leadership. The collaboration promotes the use of the United States' vast mineral resources to create jobs, fuel prosperity, and significantly reduce reliance on foreign nations within the automotive supply chain; potentially unlocking billions in investment in mining, minerals processing, and derivative products manufacturing.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited
Brian Savage
CEO & Director
(303) 656-9197

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-lookinginformation") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts","projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation: the ability of the Company to complete the Offering; the size, terms and timing of the Offering; participation in the Offering by insiders of the Company; the timing and receipt of TSXV and other approvals required in connection with the Offering; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's mission to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets; that manganese will continue to play a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations; that with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders; and planned or potential developments in ongoing work by Electric Metals.

These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain all necessary stock exchange and regulatory approvals; investor interest in participating in the Offering; and risks related to the exploration and other plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions,estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, updated conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments,except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited



