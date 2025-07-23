Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's DehydraTECH Technology Has the Potential to Unlock Accelerated Revenue Growth in the GLP-1-Industry

The fastest growing sector in the global pharmaceutical industry is struggling to face its most serious challenge: unwanted side effects

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides the following glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") strategic update as the industry continues to outperform earlier revenue growth projections.

Global pharmaceutical corporations are competing desperately to secure either a foothold, or dominance, in what is currently the fastest growing pharmaceutical sector in the world: GLP-1 weight loss and diabetes control. Lexaria previously reported, on November 7, 2024, that growth expectations for the GLP-1 industry supported revenues in excess of $100 billion per year.

As time has passed, this projection now seems out-of-date and overly conservative. The latest projections are that the GLP-1 industry will be generating over $156 billion in revenue as soon as 2030. Having generated $53.5 billion in 2024, stunning growth of 31% is expected in a single year, and projected revenues in 2025 are now expected to reach $70.1 billion. That represents an additional $1.38 billion in revenue per month in 2025 vs. 2024.

Despite remarkable revenue growth, however, there is a significant problem still plaguing the GLP-1 industry: unwanted adverse effects ("AEs") led by gastrointestinal issues, namely nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation.

One study showed that between 47% and 64% of GLP-1 users with type 2 diabetes discontinued use of their GLP-1 drug within 1 or 2 years, respectively with gastrointestinal AEs having been cited as the main cause linked to the discontinuation rates. If roughly half of the patients using GLP-1 drugs discontinue use, the industry is faced with potential loss of tens of billions of revenue dollars per year.

For example, the leading GLP-1 brand in 2024 was Ozempic with 34% market share, which uses the drug semaglutide. Amalgamating AE data from four recent Novo Nordisk® ("Novo") GLP-1 studies that examined semaglutide and CagriSema, (Oasis 4; Step Up; Redefine1; Redefine 2) across a total of 4,218 persons, Novo reported that 75.7% of people experienced gastrointestinal AEs.

"We want to win the weight loss but we also want to have a gastrointestinal adverse event profile that is attractive and competitive," said Martin Holst Lange, EVP, Head of Development, Novo, at the Novo Nordisk R&D Investor Event hosted June 22, 2025 from the American Diabetes Association's (ADA's) 85th Scientific Sessions held in Chicago, Il. Clearly, reductions in AEs within the GLP-1 industry are highly sought after and could lead to higher patient satisfaction, lower patient dropout rates, and higher industry revenues.

Fortunately, Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH technology offers a solution. By enhancing the performance of oral dosing choices as a replacement for disliked injections, and by reducing AEs and especially gastrointestinal AEs, Lexaria's proprietary DehydraTECH technology could be of vital importance to the GLP-1 sector in the pursuit of better tolerated GLP-1 drugs.

As Lexaria has previously reported on August 28, 2024, January 14, 2025, and June 11, 2025, DehydraTECH-GLP-1 processing has repeatedly shown in human clinical testing its propensity to reduce side effects, including but not limited to gastrointestinal AEs, in all 3 of the top GLP-1 drugs currently available in the world today, being Eli Lilly and Company's® drug tirzepatide, and Novo's drugs semaglutide and liraglutide.

Lexaria is executing its multi-faceted strategy centered around its proprietary DehydraTECH processing technology. Our main goal is to attract pharmaceutical companies seeking the benefits of adopting Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology for use with their own existing drug products. This first prong of our strategy has been evidenced and validated by the Company's entry in a material transfer agreement with a pharmaceutical company ("PharmaCO") which was announced in September of 2024. Lexaria continues to collaborate with PharmaCO on evaluating DehydraTECH compositions and potential next steps.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 50 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

