Black Wealth Events: The Wealth Weekend: Martha's Vineyard Returns for 2025 With New Documentary Series Hosted by Soledad O'Brien

Scheduled to Take Place August 12-14, the Event is Presented in Partnership with The Saunders Firm and Nex Cubed

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / This August, The Wealth Weekend returns to Martha's Vineyard from August 12-14, convening a powerful network of investors, innovators, policy leaders, and cultural architects to accelerate Black American wealth, ownership, and influence across generations. The high-impact experience is presented by Black Wealth Events and produced by The Coutureman LLC: Advisory, in partnership with The Saunders Firm, P.C. and Nex Cubed .

This year's event marks the debut of a compelling new documentary series hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien, spotlighting the stories, strategies, and groundbreaking contributions of HBCU leaders across finance, entrepreneurship, public policy, and creative industries. Filmed live throughout the weekend, the series will offer an unprecedented look into the real-time conversations and collaborations shaping the future of Black American prosperity.

Adding to the power of this year's experience are two visionary co-hosts who bring depth and purpose to the mission. The Saunders Firm, P.C. is an estate planning law firm recognized for its leadership in changing how families approach legacy planning and generational wealth, while Nex Cubed is a venture accelerator that champions innovation from HBCU founders and diverse entrepreneurs. Together, they amplify the intersection of capital, justice, and innovation.

Three Days of Power, Purpose, and Legacy:

August 12 - Legacy on the Lawn

An intimate reception and live fireside chats focused on legacy, trust, and the wealth preservation strategies being implemented by families, entrepreneurs and others. Our aim? To reshape your perspective on legacy and generational wealth.

August 13 - Thought Leadership Roundtables

Curated think tank sessions designed to elevate Black America's contribution to GDP, with a focus on investment, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

August 14 - Access to Capital Forum

In partnership with Nex Cubed, this forum highlights scalable HBCU-led ventures, connects founders with capital allocators, and explores inclusive investment vehicles.

"This is about power, scale, and impact," said LaMar Wright, Founder of Black Wealth Events/ Principal of The Coutureman LLC: Advisory. "The Wealth Weekend: Martha's Vineyard is where capital meets culture - and where Black American wealth becomes a national economic priority."

The Wealth Weekend: Martha's Vineyard is more than an event - it's a blueprint for generational impact. This year's programming also includes:

HBCU Lecture Circuit & Workforce Development Workshops

Executive Residencies at HBCUs

Community Business and Economic Revitalization Initiatives

Circular Economy Alliance Partnerships

With visionary partners, purposeful programming, and a deep commitment to legacy-building, The Wealth Weekend: Martha's Vineyard is redefining what Black wealth looks like, feels like, and accomplishes in the world.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to request press credentials, please contact:

Janie Mackenzie

janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com

856.473.2166

About Black Wealth Events

Black Wealth Events (BWE) is a premier platform dedicated to fostering economic competitiveness, investment, and innovation within Black American communities. Through its flagship event series, The Wealth Weekend, BWE connects industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to catalyze wealth-building initiatives globally.







SOURCE: Black Wealth Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-wealth-weekend-marthas-vineyard-returns-for-2025-with-new-do-1051323