Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Icons8, a global provider of digital design assets, has launched a suite of new AI-powered tools designed to optimize icon selection and asset management for developers and designers. This rollout marks a major upgrade to the platform's infrastructure, aimed at improving workflow efficiency and visual consistency across projects.

New AI features make icon work easier.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11704/259660_43451cf6f4652a77_001full.jpg

The update includes enhancements to Icons8's flagship features such as the Smart Upscaler, Background Remover, and a redesigned Image-Based Icon Search. These tools are now powered by upgraded AI models, offering faster performance, improved accuracy, and broader file support across desktop and mobile workflows.

"Streamlining icon and asset selection remains a core challenge in design workflows," said Ivan Braun, Founder of Icons8. "These updates help solve that problem at scale, reducing time spent on manual adjustments and supporting more unified design systems."

A Cohesive Asset Ecosystem

In addition to the AI updates, Icons8 now offers access to over 1.42 million graphic assets organized into more than 45 visually consistent icon families. Each family maintains unified stroke weights, proportions, and stylistic elements, helping teams avoid the mismatched visuals common in many digital products.

The company also reported growth in enterprise usage and educational partnerships, driven by its REST API and Figma plugin integrations, which allow seamless access to assets within development and design environments.

Scalable Solutions for Teams of All Sizes

The upgraded platform supports a wide range of users, including:

Enterprise teams : Maintaining brand consistency across global projects

: Maintaining brand consistency across global projects Startups : Access to high-quality design assets on lean budgets

: Access to high-quality design assets on lean budgets Educational institutions: Complimentary plans with attribution, used in training environments

Icons8's new features are now live and available globally via its web platform and supported design plugins.

About Icons8

Icons8 is a design asset platform offering millions of icons, illustrations, photos, and music tracks. With plugin integrations, APIs, and AI-driven tools, Icons8 helps teams streamline design workflows, maintain consistency, and build visually cohesive digital products. For more information, visit https://icons8.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259660

SOURCE: FG Newswire