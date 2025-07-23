Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DP World: Stay Ahead of Supply Chain Disruption: Register to View This Essential Livestream on Integrated Logistics

Watch a recent panel discussion between DP World executives and Supply Chain NOW hosts for game-changing insights on modular logistics solutions.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / In an era where supply chain volatility has become the norm rather than the exception, how are industry leaders maintaining agility while controlling costs? The answer lies in integrated logistics - and you can discover the strategies that are redefining supply chain excellence.

Why This Webinar Matters Now

Supply chain professionals in FMCG and retail face an unprecedented challenge: responding faster to market demands while reducing landed costs and ensuring products remain on shelves. Traditional approaches are falling short, and the companies that thrive are those embracing a new paradigm of integrated logistics solutions.

The Next Frontier: How Integrated Logistics Is Redefining Supply Chain Agility is a must-watch Supply Chain Now livestream that will equip you with the insights and strategies needed to navigate today's complex trade environment successfully.

Learn From Industry Experts

This exclusive session brings together Supply Chain Now hosts Scott Luton and Scott DeGroot with two powerhouse executives from DP World:

  • Brittany Caskey, Chief Commercial Officer - Logistics

  • Carla Montenegro, Vice President - Commercial Freight Forwarding

These industry veterans share real-world insights on how modular, end-to-end logistics solutions are giving brands a competitive advantage in an increasingly unpredictable marketplace.

Whether you're navigating tariff shifts, demand surges, or last-mile challenges, this session will show you how to stay nimble, scalable, and customer-ready.

Register to View the Livestream Today

What You'll Discover

This isn't another theoretical discussion about supply chain trends. You'll walk away with actionable insights including:

  • Strategic Foundation Building: Understand why freight has emerged as the new control tower for supply chain adaptability and how it serves as the foundational lever for retail agility and demand responsiveness.

  • Flexible Trade Route Design: Learn how to build flexibility into your trade routes without the massive undertaking of reengineering your entire supply chain infrastructure.

  • Smart Warehousing Decisions: Discover when and where warehousing adds genuine value to your operations-and critically, when it doesn't, helping you optimize costs and efficiency.

  • Modular Logistics in Action: See what configurable, a la carte logistics solutions look like in practice, with real examples of how they're being implemented successfully.

  • Competitive Advantage Through Integration: Explore how integrated logistics can simultaneously shorten lead times and protect margins without adding operational complexity.

Don't Miss This Opportunity

In today's fast-paced business environment, the companies that succeed are those that can adapt quickly while maintaining operational excellence. This livestream offers you the chance to learn from leaders who are already implementing these next-generation strategies successfully.

The insights shared in this session could be the difference between thriving and merely surviving in the current supply chain landscape. Register now to gain access to the strategies that are redefining supply chain agility.

Register to View the Livestream Today

Transform your approach to supply chain management and discover how integrated logistics can become your competitive advantage. The future of supply chain agility starts here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stay-ahead-of-supply-chain-disruption-register-to-view-this-esse-1051896

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
