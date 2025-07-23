Anzeige
Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Donates $70,000 to East Texas Fire Departments

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Georgia-Pacific Corporation:

Across East Texas, fire departments are first on the scene, protecting people, property, and entire communities, often with limited resources.

To help support their vital mission, Georgia-Pacific LLC contributed $70,000 to fire departments in Diboll, Livingston, Corrigan, and beyond. These funds will help cover daily operations and provide essential equipment and safety gear, ensuring they're ready to respond when every second counts.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/georgia-pacific-donates-70-000-to-east-texas-fire-departments-1051899

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
