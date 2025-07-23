Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded leader in regenerative medicine and personalized wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce that its medical subsidiary, Adia Med, has officially filed to become an in-network provider with TRICARE, the healthcare program serving approximately 9.5 million active-duty service members, retirees, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families worldwide. This step, paired with Adia Med's anticipated approval as a United Healthcare provider by August 1, 2025, positions the company to transform healthcare access for millions. Adia Med expects to secure TRICARE in-network provider status by August 31, 2025, tapping into a program that paid out $50.6 billion for medical treatments in FY2019 to support its beneficiaries. Evaluation of the TRICARE Program: Fiscal Year 2019 Report to Congress.





This strategic filing positions Adia Med to serve TRICARE's extensive network of beneficiaries, including military personnel and their families, by offering innovative regenerative treatments such as Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell (UCB-SC) therapies, Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT), and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). These therapies, provided at Adia Med's Winter Park clinic and planned satellite locations, target conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, joint pain, torn tendons, and other orthopedic and wellness needs, aligning with Adia Nutrition's mission to revolutionize healthcare accessibility.

"We're fired up to support the 9.5 million TRICARE beneficiaries, including our nation's military heroes and their families, by bringing our regenerative therapies into their reach," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "With TRICARE's massive $50.6 billion investment in medical care, our filing to join their network, alongside our imminent United Healthcare approval, will make advanced treatments more accessible and affordable, driving transformative health outcomes and fueling Adia Med's growth."

The TRICARE filing complements Adia Med's recent progress with United Healthcare, where the company has already begun submitting its first patient insurance claims, signaling near-final integration. By securing in-network status with both TRICARE and United Healthcare, Adia Med will join an elite group of providers meeting rigorous standards for clinical excellence, compliance, and patient care. These partnerships will enable insurance reimbursement for Adia Med, enhancing affordability and accessibility for patients seeking innovative treatments.

