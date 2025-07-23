On July 3, 2025, the new-generation professional beauty brand Perfect Diary arrived at the "Champion's House," the Paris Olympics Chinese delegation residence located at the Rothschild Mansion in Paris, France, to host the "Perfect Diary Makeup Skinification Global Forum and The Third Generation Biotec Technology Advancement Makeup-Skincare Hybrid Aesthetics Launch Event". As the first beauty brand to conduct a forum at this prestigious venue, Perfect Diary demonstrated its advancements in technological innovation and aesthetic evolution on the global stage.

Marking Perfect Diary's European debut, this milestone event convened global leaders across science, business, and media. Yatsen Group Founder, Chairman and CEO David Huang joined Chief Scientific Officer Jing Cheng and Chief Marketing Officer Christy Sun alongside distinguished guests including representatives from the Chinese Embassy in France and Business France's Asie Desk for Inward Investment; Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Prof. Dr. Hartmut Michel of the German National Academy of Sciences; pharmaceutical technology expert Dr. Annabelle L'Hermitte; youth entrepreneur and philanthropy initiator Ms. Laurinda Ho; Frost Sullivan France Consulting Director Benoît Butruille; and ELLE Omnimedia Editorial Director Sun Zhe. Together, they witnessed Perfect Diary unveiling the world's first 3rd Generation Biotec Technology. This breakthrough integrates 5 Nobel Prize Inspired Biotechnologies to create a breathable skin-nourishing membrane for face and lip, delivering 24 Hours Skin-Loving Luxury through Perfect Diary's signature Makeup Skinification Aesthetics.

According to reports, the technological upgrade to 3rd Generation Biotec Technology is backed by: 1 Makeup Skinification Research Report; 2 globally significant papers published in Nature Medicine (IF 58.7) and Science Bulletin (IF 18.8); 5 Nobel Prize Inspired Technologies; 7 Biotec technology patents; interventions addressing the 9 Hallmarks of Aging; collaboration among 23 Authoritative Research Institutions; and joint research by 42 Leading Scientists.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723591796/en/

Contacts:

Jieying Deng

jieying.deng@yatsenglobal.com