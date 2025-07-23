BCM One and Solgari Partner to Deliver AI-Driven Customer Engagement in Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, today announced a strategic partnership with Solgari to enhance its Microsoft Teams voice offering with a fully integrated, AI-powered contact center solution. Solgari will be added to BCM One's Pure IP Enterprise Voice portfolio, expanding its capabilities for global Microsoft Teams deployments.

Solgari extends Microsoft Teams with omnichannel capabilities including voice, messaging, intelligent routing, and AI assistance, delivered natively within the Microsoft ecosystem. The solution deploys in hours, eliminating the need for custom integrations, while enabling businesses to scale customer engagement across teams, channels, and locations.

This partnership gives BCM One customers a streamlined path to modernize contact center operations using the tools they already rely on. With faster time to value and built-in AI functionality, businesses can improve service quality, reduce overhead, and deliver consistent, high-touch experiences at scale.

"Partnering with Solgari aligns seamlessly with BCM One's commitment to delivering impactful technology solutions," stated Michael Nowak, General Manager for BCM One Enterprise Solutions. "By joining forces, we aim to empower businesses to optimize their customer interactions within the Microsoft ecosystem while driving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experiences. This represents a significant leap forward in revolutionizing customer interactions within the Microsoft Teams environment."

"This valued partnership with BCM One enables us to bring our AI-powered, Microsoft-native contact center solution to even more businesses across North America," said John Colgan, CEO of Solgari. "Together, we're enabling organizations to transform how they connect with customers-seamlessly, intelligently, and entirely within the Microsoft tools that are already a fundamental part of their daily workflows."

