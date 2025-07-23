Paralign Health Launches to Transform Preventative Care for Medically Underserved Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / This week marks the official launch of Paralign Health, a company on a mission to transform preventative health care in rural and small city America by scaling EMS-led, in-home preventative care. Backed by Healthworx Studio and led by EMT and health care leader Aaron Molloy, Paralign enables health plans to reach and proactively treat high-need, hard-to-reach members with local health care resources that are already on the ground, embedded in fire departments and EMS agencies, also known as community paramedicine.

A Vision for a Healthier America

More than one in four Americans live in areas where access to primary care is limited or non-existent. These patients often lack sufficient access to primary care, and face worse outcomes and higher mortality rates. Paralign Health is working to change that.

"We founded Paralign with a simple but urgent belief: Every American deserves access to preventative care, no matter where they live," said Aaron Molloy, founder and CEO of Paralign Health.

A Model With Proven Impact

Paralign's model - Mobile Integrated Health-Community Paramedicine (MIH-CP) - has been shown to create value for stakeholders across the health care ecosystem: providers, payors, and patients. Previous pilots have led to an 80% reduction in 911 call volume from high-utilizer patients, a 50% reduction in care costs from rural pilot sites, and a 4:1 ROI for health plans.

An End-to-End Solution

Paralign provides health plans with the network, resources, and technology to scale community paramedicine. The start-up leverages data and analytics to identify high-need patients who will benefit the most from MIH-CP, brings health plans and fire/EMS teams to the same table to plan and deliver care, and supports back-end processes such as contracting and credentialing.

"Paralign brings technology-forward, value-based health care to critically underserved markets," said Mike Batista, Managing Partner at Healthworx Studio. "By bringing fire departments and EMS agencies together with health plans, they're tackling some of the most urgent access and cost challenges in healthcare."

Growth on the Horizon

Paralign Health recently launched its first pilot program and is rapidly expanding to new regions. The company is seeking partners across the health plan and EMS landscapes who share their vision for equitable, community-rooted care and are interested in launching or scaling an existing MIH-CP program in their region.

About Paralign Health

Paralign Health is transforming preventative health care in rural and small city America by scaling EMS-led, in-home preventative care, also known as community paramedicine. Founded by EMT and health care leader Aaron Molloy, Paralign enables health plans to reach high-need, hard-to-reach members with trusted local health care resources that are already on the ground, embedded in fire departments and EMS agencies. For more about Paralign, visit paralign.health or email us at info@paralignhealth.com.

About Healthworx Studio

Healthworx Studio builds innovative businesses that improve access, affordability, and quality across the healthcare ecosystem. Healthworx's team of business designers, technologists, and product strategists leverages an iterative approach to reinvent the systems and technologies of healthcare for long-term impact.

