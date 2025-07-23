Home battery demand was subdued in Germany and Italy in the first six months of 2025 but rose in Austria, France, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic. One driver was falling prices, with EUPD Research reporting an average €711 ($833)/kWh in the first half of the year. From ESS News Demand for residential battery storage systems with up to 20 kWh of capacity remained stable in Europe in the first half of 2025. However, the picture is mixed. Mature markets such as Germany and Italy recorded rather subdued demand, while other countries recorded considerable growth, according to the latest "Electrical ...

