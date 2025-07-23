Nuclear Medicine Software Market worth $1,491.55 million by 2030 with 9.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nuclear Medicine Software Market, valued at US$887.5 million in 2024 stood at US$970.0 million in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1,491.5 million by the end of the period. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnostics, as precision imaging is essential for treatment planning. The growing focus on personalized medicine is accelerating adoption, as the software assists in creating customized treatments using detailed imaging and patient data. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions is generating a strong need for early and accurate diagnostics. The integration of automated dosimetry tools is further enhancing safety and treatment precision, streamlining complex radiation planning processes. Regulatory bodies are responding with a proactive and evolving approach, issuing standardized yet stricter oversight frameworks that emphasize transparency, real-world validation, and patient safety. This supportive environment is helping mitigate the risks associated with the deployment of nuclear medicine software and encouraging broader adoption across global healthcare systems. The nuclear medicine software market is recording numerous innovations in imaging, AI integration, and the growing demand for personalized care. Modern software tools support a range of functions, including image reconstruction, data analysis, dosimetry, and workflow coordination. These solutions are increasingly designed with enhanced flexibility, improved interoperability, and enabled remote access. Enhanced PACS platforms, mobile accessibility, and automated documentation are also contributing to more efficient and reliable care delivery. Altogether, these advancements create new opportunities for innovation and growth across the field.

By application, the nuclear medicine software market has been segmented into diagnostic, therapeutics, emergency & stat workflows, and clinical research. Among these, the diagnostics segment commanded the largest market share, which can be attributed to the widespread use of PET and SPECT imaging across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiology, and neurology. Diagnostic imaging serves as the foundational base for nuclear medicine. Growing patient awareness and the increasing demand for early disease detection drive segment growth over the forecast period. Radiology departments are integrating software solutions for image acquisition, reconstruction, quantification, and automated interpretation while making significant investments in PACS integration and AI/ML integrated diagnostic platforms. Furthermore, the surge in cancer screening programs in developed markets and the clinical need for multi-modality image fusion are boosting the growth of diagnostic applications. Lastly, patient-centric reimbursement frameworks across North America and European countries for diagnostic imaging has further contributed to the segment's growth.

By end-user, the nuclear medicine software market has been segmented by end users into healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medtech companies, and other end users. Among these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share due to the expansion of theranostics and radiopharmaceutical R&D. These companies use nuclear medicine software solutions for clinical trial imaging, personalized dosimetry, and treatment response analytics. Globally, the targeted radiotherapeutics pipeline is expanding and requires advanced software solutions for regulatory-compliant image analysis, data management, and multi-center trial data harmonization. As nuclear medicine becomes integral to precision oncology drug development, software adoption among pharmaceutical and biotech companies is expected to accelerate significantly.

By geography, the nuclear medicine software market has been segmented by region into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is dominant due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant adoption of imaging technologies, and strong regulatory and reimbursement frameworks. Furthermore, the US and Canada have a large installed base of PET and SPECT systems and are readily adopting AI-integrated imaging platforms, cloud-based PACS, and dosimetry planning software. The expanding use of theranostics in cancer treatment-especially for prostate and neuroendocrine tumors-and strong collaborations between hospitals, academic centers, and pharmaceutical companies further fuel the demand for software in both diagnostics and therapeutics. In addition, North America hosts a substantial number of clinical trials for radiopharmaceuticals, which positively impacts the region's growth. Lastly, the presence of leading market players such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Philips is boosting the market growth.

The report profiles key players such as GE HealthCare (MIM Software Inc.) (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (EXINI Diagnostics AB) (US), Brainlab AG(Germany), Mirada Medical(UK), DOSIsoft SA(France), Hermes Medical Solutions (Sweden), INVIA, LLC (US), and Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan).

The growth of the nuclear medicine software market is due to the increasing adoption of advanced analytics, dosimetry solutions, cloud-native platforms, and mobile and remote access solutions. The shift toward more personalized and efficient care models has further propelled the use of software that enhances clinical workflows, supports treatment planning, and ensures compliance with safety and regulatory standards, particularly in the emerging field of theranostics. Ongoing technological advancements, including AI and mobile-enabled platforms, are enhancing data analysis, imaging precision, and remote access capabilities. As healthcare systems continue to evolve globally, there is a rising demand for flexible and dependable software that can integrate smoothly into medical infrastructure and support expanding diagnostic, therapeutic, and clinical research demands.

The nuclear medicine software market is influenced by two key strategies: the integration of AI and advanced analytics to enhance existing solutions, and strategic partnerships that expand access to advanced diagnostic solutions and streamline clinical workflows. Additionally, under technological innovations, theranostics-a combination of therapy and diagnostics using targeted radiopharmaceuticals-is significantly transforming the nuclear medicine software landscape. Theranostics is driving progress in imaging, treatment planning, personalized dosimetry, and workflow orchestration.

Businesses are rapidly integrating AI/ML capabilities into nuclear medicine solutions to improve diagnostic precision and workflow efficiency. For instance, GE HealthCare's 2024 launch of the Voluson Expert Series models 22, 20, and 18 showcases the expanding industry focus on AI-driven automation in nuclear medicine and other medical imaging fields. AI features reduce manual labor, evaluate complicated imaging data, and identify anomalies early, especially in complex specialties such as oncology. Similarly, the market is witnessing a surge in collaborations and partnerships. For example, the seven-year Care Alliance between GE HealthCare and Sutter Health, which was launched in 2024, aims to expand access to advanced imaging technologies throughout California. This initiative focuses on providing complete patient care and improving nuclear medicine infrastructure by using AI-integrated diagnostic tools across PET/CT, SPECT/CT, MRI, CT, and X-ray systems

