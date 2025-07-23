The Insight Partners: Global Conveyor Belt Market Experiences Rising Demand from Aviation and Manufacturing Sector Globally

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global conveyor belt market is observing significant growth due to rising global demand from the aviation and manufacturing sectors.

The conveyor belt market size is projected to reach USD 7,805.9 million by 2031 from USD 5,480.3 million in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2031. The demand for conveyor belts in the industrial sector is booming due to the increasing adoption of automation and the need for seamless material handling in industrial operations. To improve their production capacity and meet the rising demand for consumer goods, manufacturers in the packaging, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors are investing in sophisticated conveyor systems.

The need for efficient conveyor systems has increased as manufacturers embrace digital transformation. There is a growing emphasis on Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing to integrate the various stages of the production process across facilities, enabling real-time monitoring and facilitating data-driven decision-making. The demand for automation in production facilities is driving the adoption of conveyor belts. Adopting lightweight, durable conveyor belts of high-performance materials increases operational efficiency in industrial facilities.

To explore the valuable insights in the conveyor belt market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014724

Market players are expanding their production capacity to address the growing demand for conveyor belts. In October 2024, Continental announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, to accommodate the production of high-strength steel cord conveyor belts.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Types of conveyor belts include flat, incline/decline, movable/mobile, cleated, modular, roller bed, and others. Conveyor belt manufacturers procure belt materials from raw material suppliers and process further to develop the final product.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Expansion of Airports Globally: Global airport infrastructure is expanding due to increased air passenger and cargo transport. In March 2023, Airports Council International (ACI Europe) announced that passenger traffic at the European airport network grew by more than 69% in January 2023, compared to January 2022. In March 2023, the transport company Fraport invested US$5.7 billion (€4 billion) to expand Frankfurt International Airport, Germany's main airport hub. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2026. With this project, air movements are expected to increase from 80 per hour in 2023 to 120 in 2026.

Governments are boosting their respective investments in existing airports. For example, the US Federal Aviation Administration announced US$1 billion in funding to improve the infrastructure of 99 airports. This funding was provided through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2023. Surging Automation in Warehouses: The global logistics and warehousing industries are experiencing an e-commerce boom, a manufacturing boom, increased consumption, and overall industrial expansion. However, supply chain complexity, inefficiencies, rising costs, and increased demand for rapid delivery present significant challenges.

The industry is looking to warehouse automation to address these difficulties and capitalize on the expansion. Adopting automation increases productivity, reduces labor costs, reduces errors, optimizes inventory management, and ensures profitability, allowing warehouses to handle larger volumes of goods more efficiently. The number of warehouses is increasing worldwide due to growing demand from the e-commerce sector, last-mile deliveries, and changes in consumer behavior. Geographical Insights: In 2025, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stay Updated on The Latest Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014724

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the conveyor belt market is divided into flat belt, incline/decline belt, movable/mobile belt, cleated belt, modular belt, roller bed, and others. The flat belt segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

The conveyor belt market is segmented into metal, polymer, rubber, resin, and others based on material. The rubber segment dominated the market in 2025.

Based on application, the conveyor belt market is segmented into lightweight, medium-weight, and heavy-weight. The medium-weight segment dominated the market in 2025.

Based on industry, the conveyor belt market is segmented into mining and metals, automotive, general manufacturing, food and beverage, power generation, recycling, oil and gas, agriculture, aerospace & defense, and others. The general manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2025.

The conveyor belt market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the conveyor belt market include Habasit AG; Forbo Holding AG; Semperit AG Holding, Ashworth Bros., Inc.; Fenner Dunlop; MacAljon, Inc.; LEWCO, Inc.; Dyco, Inc.; Dorner Mfg. Corp.; Cambelt International LLC; BEUMER Group; and NITTA Corporation.

Trending Topics: Conveyor System Market

Global Headlines on Conveyor Belt

"BEUMER Group has won the contract to design and install a state-of-the-art replacement baggage handling system for Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2. The six-year project is critical to transforming the Central Terminal Area at the UK's global transportation hub."

"Habasit launches HabasitLINK HDS605 RT, the latest plastic modular belt portfolio."

"Habasit AG launched the new HabasitLINK M2483 Sphere Top 1 plastic modular belt, which is a compelling solution for the controlled, multi-directional movement of goods on conveyor belts."

Purchase Premium Copy of conveyor belt market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014724

Conclusion

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2031. The APAC conveyor belt market is segmented into Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Leading industrialized countries with advanced economies have emphasized the importance of smart manufacturing via their national competitive strategies.

This emphasis has fuelled the adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing across the region. In Asia, the Republic of China (ROC) 'Productivity 4.0 Initiative' and '5+2 Industrial Transformation Plan', as part of its strategy to enhance global competitiveness, has fostered smart manufacturing in China. Similarly, other regional countries' efforts are anticipated to drive the conveyor belt market growth in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material providers, manufacturers, and end users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Rubber Conveyor Belt Market Size - Growth, Share by 2031

Modular Conveyor Belts Market Dynamics and Analysis by 2031

High Temperature Conveyor Belt Market Size, Trends, Shares, and Forecast - 2031

Flexible Conveyor Belts Market Key Findings and Share by 2031

Pipe Conveyor Belt Market Key Findings and Share by 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us.

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-conveyor-belt-market-experiences-rising-demand-from-aviation-and-manufacturing-sector-globally-302511988.html