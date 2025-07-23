Ray C. Anderson Foundation: How the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership Is Building a Leader-Full Climate Future for Georgia

A Georgia Climate Digest Interview

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / When it comes to solving complex environmental challenges, Georgia doesn't need more division.

We need more connection. That's exactly what the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership (IGEL) offers: a powerful, people-centered experience that brings together changemakers from across the state to build trust, deepen understanding, and lead boldly toward a more sustainable future.

In a recent interview for Drawdown Georgia's Climate Digest video interview series, longtime climate justice advocate and IGEL graduate Eriqah Vincent sat down with Monica Thornton, IGEL graduate and board member, and Beth Blalock, IGEL graduate and facilitator, to explore what makes the program so transformative, and why it's a must for anyone serious about leading on climate solutions in Georgia.

Watch the video here.

IGEL leaders in Climate Digest Interview

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-the-institute-for-georgia-environmental-leadership-is-buildi-1051907