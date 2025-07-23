KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 41% Year to Date Increase in Net Income and Expands Footprint into Nash County, North Carolina

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2025.
The Company reported net income of $2.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $1.50 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This signifies a 35% increase in net income. Year-to-date net income was $4.3 million or $3.89 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This signifies a 41% increase in net income year to date.
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased 22.8%. It was $6.9 million, compared to $5.5 million at June 30, 2024. Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.1 million, compared to $863,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2024. Non-interest expense was $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.1 million in the comparable period in 2024.
For the six months ending June 30, 2025, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $13.2 million, compared to $10.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, which was a 28.7% increase. Non-interest income was $2.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expenses were $9.0 million, compared to $8.1 million for the same period ending June 30, 2024.
The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased by $36.4 million to $727.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $690.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Net loan balances increased by $33.4 million to $587.9 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $554.5 million on December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.5 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $95.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $43.5 million to $661.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $618.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits included a $34.2 million increase or 6.0% in core deposits. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, short-term borrowings decreased $11.1 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $3.4 million to $48.7 million as of June 30, 2025, from $45.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
As of June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans totaling $77,000 and foreclosed real estate with a value of $500,000, representing less than 0.10% of the Company's total assets. The allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, totaled $4.7 million, or 0.79% of total loans.
Commenting on the second quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are pleased with our continued momentum through the first half of 2025, highlighted by a 35% increase in second quarter net income compared to the prior year. This strong performance reflects steady loan growth, disciplined expense control, and a 6% rise in core deposits, all of which reinforce the strength of our balance sheet and the dedication of our team. In addition to our financial results, we were proud to open our eleventh full-service branch in Bailey, North Carolina, our first in Nash County, North Carolina. The community's warm reception affirms the value of our relationship-driven approach to banking.
As we move into the second half of the year, we remain cautiously optimistic. While our fundamentals are sound and our strategic initiatives are progressing well, we recognize that ongoing economic uncertainty and future actions by the Federal Reserve may impact both interest rate trends and customer behavior. We will continue to manage risk carefully, remain flexible in our approach, and focus on delivering long-term value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."
In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025, with payment to be made on August 11, 2025.
KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.22% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 9.24% as of December 31, 2024.
KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr.
Regina J Smith
KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
June 30, 2025
December 31,
(unaudited)
2024*
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Interest-earning
$
13,771
$
10,627
Noninterest-earning
4,806
4,897
Time Deposit
723
523
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
94,545
95,946
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
498
469
Loans
592,595
558,779
Less allowance for loan losses
(4,667
)
(4,259
)
Net loans
587,928
554,520
Accrued interest receivable
2,813
2,655
Foreclosed assets, net
500
-
Property and equipment, net
12,334
12,231
Other assets
9,342
8,981
Total assets
$
727,260
$
690,849
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
$
661,690
$
618,156
Short-term borrowings
$
-
$
11,144
Long-term borrowings
11,248
11,248
Accrued interest payable
322
323
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
5,284
4,675
Total liabilities
678,544
645,546
Stockholder's Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
1,359
1,359
Retained earnings, substantially restricted
56,392
52,675
Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss)
(9,035
)
(8,731
)
Total stockholders' equity
48,716
45,303
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
727,260
$
690,849
* Derived from audited financial statements
KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
30-Jun
30-Jun
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans
$
9,604
$
7,784
18,560
15,237
Investment securities
Taxable
575
513
1,135
1,013
Tax-exempt
180
202
361
404
Dividends
6
6
12
12
Interest-bearing deposits
212
277
343
397
Total interest and dividend income
10,577
8,782
20,411
17,063
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,510
3,132
6,824
5,938
Borrowings
166
192
354
565
Total interest expense
3,676
3,324
7,178
6,503
Net interest income
6,901
5,458
13,233
10,560
Provision for loan losses
338
114
533
283
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
6,563
5,344
12,700
10,277
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
365
320
690
634
Fees from trust services
371
334
742
651
Other income
324
209
540
407
Total noninterest income
1,060
863
1,972
1,692
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
2,883
2,513
5,552
5,015
Occupancy and equipment
611
596
1,271
1,153
Data processing & outside service fees
291
244
555
479
Advertising
76
64
129
110
Other
806
712
1,537
1,354
Total noninterest expenses
4,667
4,129
9,044
8,111
Income before income taxes
2,956
2,078
5,628
3,858
Income tax
715
421
1,312
815
Net income
$
2,241
$
1,657
$
4,316
$
3,043
Basic and Diluted earnings per share
$
2.02
$
1.50
$
3.89
$
2.75
SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.
