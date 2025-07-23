Anzeige
KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 41% Year to Date Increase in Net Income and Expands Footprint into Nash County, North Carolina

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $2.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $1.50 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This signifies a 35% increase in net income. Year-to-date net income was $4.3 million or $3.89 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This signifies a 41% increase in net income year to date.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased 22.8%. It was $6.9 million, compared to $5.5 million at June 30, 2024. Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.1 million, compared to $863,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2024. Non-interest expense was $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.1 million in the comparable period in 2024.

For the six months ending June 30, 2025, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $13.2 million, compared to $10.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, which was a 28.7% increase. Non-interest income was $2.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expenses were $9.0 million, compared to $8.1 million for the same period ending June 30, 2024.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased by $36.4 million to $727.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $690.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Net loan balances increased by $33.4 million to $587.9 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $554.5 million on December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.5 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $95.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $43.5 million to $661.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $618.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits included a $34.2 million increase or 6.0% in core deposits. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, short-term borrowings decreased $11.1 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $3.4 million to $48.7 million as of June 30, 2025, from $45.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans totaling $77,000 and foreclosed real estate with a value of $500,000, representing less than 0.10% of the Company's total assets. The allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, totaled $4.7 million, or 0.79% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are pleased with our continued momentum through the first half of 2025, highlighted by a 35% increase in second quarter net income compared to the prior year. This strong performance reflects steady loan growth, disciplined expense control, and a 6% rise in core deposits, all of which reinforce the strength of our balance sheet and the dedication of our team. In addition to our financial results, we were proud to open our eleventh full-service branch in Bailey, North Carolina, our first in Nash County, North Carolina. The community's warm reception affirms the value of our relationship-driven approach to banking.

As we move into the second half of the year, we remain cautiously optimistic. While our fundamentals are sound and our strategic initiatives are progressing well, we recognize that ongoing economic uncertainty and future actions by the Federal Reserve may impact both interest rate trends and customer behavior. We will continue to manage risk carefully, remain flexible in our approach, and focus on delivering long-term value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025, with payment to be made on August 11, 2025.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.22% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 9.24% as of December 31, 2024.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
(919) 938-3101

Regina J Smith
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

June 30, 2025

December 31,

(unaudited)

2024*

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks:

Interest-earning

$

13,771

$

10,627

Noninterest-earning

4,806

4,897

Time Deposit

723

523

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

94,545

95,946

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

498

469

Loans

592,595

558,779

Less allowance for loan losses

(4,667

)

(4,259

)

Net loans

587,928

554,520

Accrued interest receivable

2,813

2,655

Foreclosed assets, net

500

-

Property and equipment, net

12,334

12,231

Other assets

9,342

8,981

Total assets

$

727,260

$

690,849

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

$

661,690

$

618,156

Short-term borrowings

$

-

$

11,144

Long-term borrowings

11,248

11,248

Accrued interest payable

322

323

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,284

4,675

Total liabilities

678,544

645,546

Stockholder's Equity:

Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,359

1,359

Retained earnings, substantially restricted

56,392

52,675

Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss)

(9,035

)

(8,731

)

Total stockholders' equity

48,716

45,303

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

727,260

$

690,849

* Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

30-Jun

30-Jun

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income:

Loans

$

9,604

$

7,784

18,560

15,237

Investment securities

Taxable

575

513

1,135

1,013

Tax-exempt

180

202

361

404

Dividends

6

6

12

12

Interest-bearing deposits

212

277

343

397

Total interest and dividend income

10,577

8,782

20,411

17,063

Interest expense:

Deposits

3,510

3,132

6,824

5,938

Borrowings

166

192

354

565

Total interest expense

3,676

3,324

7,178

6,503

Net interest income

6,901

5,458

13,233

10,560

Provision for loan losses

338

114

533

283

Net interest income after

provision for loan losses

6,563

5,344

12,700

10,277

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

365

320

690

634

Fees from trust services

371

334

742

651

Other income

324

209

540

407

Total noninterest income

1,060

863

1,972

1,692

Noninterest expenses:

Compensation and benefits

2,883

2,513

5,552

5,015

Occupancy and equipment

611

596

1,271

1,153

Data processing & outside service fees

291

244

555

479

Advertising

76

64

129

110

Other

806

712

1,537

1,354

Total noninterest expenses

4,667

4,129

9,044

8,111

Income before income taxes

2,956

2,078

5,628

3,858

Income tax

715

421

1,312

815

Net income

$

2,241

$

1,657

$

4,316

$

3,043

Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$

2.02

$

1.50

$

3.89

$

2.75

SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ks-bancorp-inc.-ksbi-reports-41-year-to-date-increase-in-net-income-1051898

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
