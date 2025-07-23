KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 41% Year to Date Increase in Net Income and Expands Footprint into Nash County, North Carolina

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $2.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $1.50 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This signifies a 35% increase in net income. Year-to-date net income was $4.3 million or $3.89 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This signifies a 41% increase in net income year to date.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased 22.8%. It was $6.9 million, compared to $5.5 million at June 30, 2024. Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.1 million, compared to $863,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2024. Non-interest expense was $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.1 million in the comparable period in 2024.

For the six months ending June 30, 2025, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $13.2 million, compared to $10.6 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, which was a 28.7% increase. Non-interest income was $2.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the same period ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expenses were $9.0 million, compared to $8.1 million for the same period ending June 30, 2024.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased by $36.4 million to $727.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $690.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Net loan balances increased by $33.4 million to $587.9 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $554.5 million on December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities totaled $94.5 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $95.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $43.5 million to $661.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $618.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits included a $34.2 million increase or 6.0% in core deposits. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, short-term borrowings decreased $11.1 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $3.4 million to $48.7 million as of June 30, 2025, from $45.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans totaling $77,000 and foreclosed real estate with a value of $500,000, representing less than 0.10% of the Company's total assets. The allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, totaled $4.7 million, or 0.79% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are pleased with our continued momentum through the first half of 2025, highlighted by a 35% increase in second quarter net income compared to the prior year. This strong performance reflects steady loan growth, disciplined expense control, and a 6% rise in core deposits, all of which reinforce the strength of our balance sheet and the dedication of our team. In addition to our financial results, we were proud to open our eleventh full-service branch in Bailey, North Carolina, our first in Nash County, North Carolina. The community's warm reception affirms the value of our relationship-driven approach to banking.

As we move into the second half of the year, we remain cautiously optimistic. While our fundamentals are sound and our strategic initiatives are progressing well, we recognize that ongoing economic uncertainty and future actions by the Federal Reserve may impact both interest rate trends and customer behavior. We will continue to manage risk carefully, remain flexible in our approach, and focus on delivering long-term value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share for stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025, with payment to be made on August 11, 2025.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.22% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 9.24% as of December 31, 2024.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

(919) 938-3101 Regina J Smith

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 938-3101

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2025 December 31, (unaudited) 2024* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 13,771 $ 10,627 Noninterest-earning 4,806 4,897 Time Deposit 723 523 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 94,545 95,946 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 498 469 Loans 592,595 558,779 Less allowance for loan losses (4,667 ) (4,259 ) Net loans 587,928 554,520 Accrued interest receivable 2,813 2,655 Foreclosed assets, net 500 - Property and equipment, net 12,334 12,231 Other assets 9,342 8,981 Total assets $ 727,260 $ 690,849 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 661,690 $ 618,156 Short-term borrowings $ - $ 11,144 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 322 323 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,284 4,675 Total liabilities 678,544 645,546 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 56,392 52,675 Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) (9,035 ) (8,731 ) Total stockholders' equity 48,716 45,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 727,260 $ 690,849 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 30-Jun 30-Jun 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 9,604 $ 7,784 18,560 15,237 Investment securities Taxable 575 513 1,135 1,013 Tax-exempt 180 202 361 404 Dividends 6 6 12 12 Interest-bearing deposits 212 277 343 397 Total interest and dividend income 10,577 8,782 20,411 17,063 Interest expense: Deposits 3,510 3,132 6,824 5,938 Borrowings 166 192 354 565 Total interest expense 3,676 3,324 7,178 6,503 Net interest income 6,901 5,458 13,233 10,560 Provision for loan losses 338 114 533 283 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,563 5,344 12,700 10,277 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 365 320 690 634 Fees from trust services 371 334 742 651 Other income 324 209 540 407 Total noninterest income 1,060 863 1,972 1,692 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,883 2,513 5,552 5,015 Occupancy and equipment 611 596 1,271 1,153 Data processing & outside service fees 291 244 555 479 Advertising 76 64 129 110 Other 806 712 1,537 1,354 Total noninterest expenses 4,667 4,129 9,044 8,111 Income before income taxes 2,956 2,078 5,628 3,858 Income tax 715 421 1,312 815 Net income $ 2,241 $ 1,657 $ 4,316 $ 3,043 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 2.02 $ 1.50 $ 3.89 $ 2.75

