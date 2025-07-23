New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace that connects brands with top agencies, is now accepting submissions for its August 2025 Design Awards.



From now through August 22, agencies and creatives from around the world are invited to submit their best work for a chance to gain industry recognition, build social proof, and strengthen credibility - all crucial for winning future clients and projects.



Submissions are now open - from July 23 through August 22 - across six major categories:

Website Design

Logo Design

Print Design

App Design

Packaging Design

Video Design

Each submission is carefully reviewed by DesignRush's esteemed international jury of design experts, using a transparent evaluation framework built around six core metrics: impact, creativity, functionality, execution, branding, and user experience.

Over a dedicated one-week judging period, each juror scores entries on a 1 to 10 scale, with the average score determining the winners.

Award-winning projects and agencies are showcased on DesignRush's website, newsletter, and social media channels, putting them in front of thousands of industry decision-makers and potential business partners.

To see the level of work that earns acclaim, you can check out our latest roster of Design Award winners featuring standout projects across all categories.

Join these award-winning agencies and get the recognition you deserve. Here's what past winners have to say:

"The Award brought around 200 users to our site within a month and got us a project worth USD 25k." - Jean Massad, Lift Agency Design Lead and Founder

"The process of applying for the Award was quick and easy without any hassle and the Awards Manager was fantastic throughout." - Charlotte Burrows, Slice Design Senior Account Manager

"Being featured in the Awards has grown our online traffic considerably and given us further credentials when talking to our clients." - Terry Cole, Graphic Brands Creative Director



Right now, designers, studios, and creative teams looking to showcase their best work can submit their designs for consideration in any of the six categories.

