Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) ("Golden Sky" or "The Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 735 line-kilometre helicopter-borne ZTEM (Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic) and aeromagnetic geophysical survey over the Gnome and Semlin Targets on the Rayfield Property. This survey represents Phase 1 of the Company's 2025 exploration program and was designed to refine geological understanding and guide targeting for Phase 2, which will focus on follow-up exploration on these two targets.

The program successfully delineated a large, high-resistivity geophysical anomaly interpreted to represent an intrusive batholith that extends from the Semlin target to the Gnome target, providing strong geological continuity across the broader project area. This intrusive body is interpreted to play a key role in the metal fertility and hydrothermal alteration setting occurring throughout the region, and further supports the potential for a district-scale porphyry system.

At the Gnome target zone, exploration has outlined a broad multi-element soil anomaly (Cu-Au-Zn-As-Mo) measuring approximately 1.8 km by 1.5 km, open to the southeast, highlighting strong potential for additional mineralized extensions. This geochemical footprint is indicative of a robust hydrothermal system and supports the presence of a buried porphyry target at depth, a target that has been further corroborated by results from the 2025 ZTEM geophysical survey. The Gnome area was historically explored as a molybdenum prospect, but has undergone only limited modern drilling, leaving much of the target underexplored (see Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4).

Surface sampling has outlined polymetallic mineralization hosted in chalcedonic quartz-carbonate veins containing disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite. One such vein returned notable grades of 0.35% Cu, 8.9 g/t Ag, and 4.8 g/t Au (historical sample), demonstrating the high-grade potential of near-surface mineralization. Widespread phyllic and propylitic alteration occurs across the target area. Of particular significance is the close spatial relationship between surface mineralization and a prominent, eastward-dipping resistive geophysical anomaly identified through 3D inversion of resistivity data (Figure 2). This large, high-resistivity feature extends at depth beneath the Gnome target and exhibits geometry and scale consistent with preserved porphyry systems, where resistivity highs commonly reflect zones of intense silicification and quartz veining. The fact that mineralization and phyllic-propylitic alteration occur along the margins of this anomaly further supports the interpretation that the resistive zone may represent the core or apical region of a buried porphyry system, potentially preserved due to limited erosion. This strong geophysical signature not only enhances the geological model for the Gnome target but also provides a reliable vectoring tool for guiding deeper drilling and identifying additional mineralized zones along strike and at depth.

Further support for a porphyry model is provided by the results of drill hole 72455, which intersected 0.1% Cu over the final 68 metres, suggesting the hole may have intersected the outer margin of a porphyry core (Figure 2). In addition, the target zone is marked by several magnetic, gravity, and radiometric anomalies, all exhibiting characteristics consistent with alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems within the Quesnel terrane.

The Semlin target zone lies along the interpreted edge of a large, high-resistivity batholith (2025 ZTEM geophysical survey) - a geologic setting often associated with porphyry-style mineralization. This newly uncovered area was first exposed by road construction and is marked by a strong multi-element soil anomaly (Cu-Au-Zn-As-Mo) extending roughly 1.4 km by 0.9 km. Due to extensive overburden, historical exploration in the area has been minimal. However, initial rock sampling in 2022 returned encouraging results, including mineralized Nicola Group basalt containing up to 10% pyrite and trace chalcopyrite occurring along fractures and within quartz-carbonate veins. One sample of sulphide-rich vein material assayed 55 ppb gold, 0.2% copper, and 135 ppm molybdenum.

Geological mapping confirmed the presence of an intrusion of monzonitic to dioritic composition, in contact with the surrounding basalt, located near the southwestern edge of the soil anomaly. This intrusion is situated within a high-resistivity geophysical anomaly (Figures 1 and 3) and contains disseminated pyrite within the intrusion and associated quartz veins along the dike margins. These findings reinforce the potential for a significant mineralized system along the batholith contact at Semlin. Follow-up exploration is being planned to further evaluate this promising target.

The convergence of strong geochemical, geological, and geophysical indicators renders the Gnome and Semlin targets as having high-priority for follow-up exploration. Further groundwork is planned, including extending the soil sampling grids and performing ground-based induced-polarization (IP) and magnetic surveys. These are to be followed by a diamond drill program (permit-pending).

The ~52,000-hectare Rayfield property is located in the Quesnel terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-producing belt, which hosts Teck Resources' Highland Valley Mine, Imperial Metals' Mount Polley Mine, Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan Mine, and Kodiak Copper's MPD Project. The road-accessible Rayfield copper-gold property is located approximately 20 kilometers east of the town of 70 Mile House, British Columbia, and is accessible year-round by well-maintained service and logging roads extending from BC Highway 97.

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, states: "Our recent ZTEM survey results significantly strengthen the case for a large, district-scale copper-gold porphyry system at the Gnome and Semlin targets. We now have robust, multi-layered evidence, geophysical, geochemical, and geological, pointing to a buried porphyry center at the Gnome target. Additionally, Semlin is emerging as a second, highly prospective and underexplored porphyry target. This is the most compelling indication yet of the presence of a substantial porphyry system at these targets, and we are eager to move into the next phase of exploration to unlock its full potential."





Figure 1: Extent of ZTEM geophysical survey with a 2D inversion of resistivity data at 200m depth (purple outlines high resistivity). A large batholith is defined by high resistivity that extends from the Semlin to the Gnome zones. A large NE-trending fault is interpreted to separate the two main intrusive bodies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/259777_c3593ea5545128ac_004full.jpg





Figure 2: A cross section of the 3D inverted resistivity over the Gnome and Semlin zones. Both zones exhibit lower resistivity (i.e., higher conductivity) adjacent to more resistive bodies, which are interpreted as causative intrusions responsible for the alteration and mineralization intersected in historic drilling (Gnome) and rock/soil samples (Semlin).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/259777_c3593ea5545128ac_005full.jpg





Figure 3: Simplified geological interpretation from the ZTEM geophysical survey. Zones with high resistivity are interpreted to be intrusions. Much of the property is interpreted to be covered by younger Eocene age Kamloops Group stratigraphy (conductive), with "windows" exposing the underlying Triassic Nicola Group stratigraphy. There is a close association between elevated resistivity and Cu-in-soils values.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/259777_c3593ea5545128ac_006full.jpg





Figure 4: Gnome target zone showing 2D inverted resistivity geophysical survey and historic drilling. Intense faulting is observed in many historic drillholes, with an overlying silica breccia with elevated values in Cu, Zn, Au, As, Mo, Ag. Diorite dikes occur at depth with elevated porphyry-style mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/259777_c3593ea5545128ac_007full.jpg

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky's mandate is to develop its portfolio of properties to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

The drill-ready properties include Hotspot and Lucky Strike, both in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the drill-ready Rayfield Copper-Gold Property in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Auden Property in Ontario, add to the company's substantial early-stage Canadian property pipeline.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

More information can be found at the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

