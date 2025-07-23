V7 and DMS Announce Strategic Partnership

"DMS's deep expertise in financial IT environments makes them the ideal partner to help PE firms realize the full potential of AI agents in finance" - Alberto Rizzoli, CEO of V7

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / V7, the platform behind V7 Go, announces a strategic partnership with DMS Technology, a New York-based IT consultancy serving private equity firms and financial institutions. This partnership is aimed at helping PE firms and their portfolio companies adopt intelligent agents to automate high-volume document workflows in due diligence, investment memo creation, fund performance analysis, and compliance reporting.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Private Equity-Focused Deployment : Pre-built GenAI agents for parsing CIMs, analyzing pitch decks, summarizing NDAs, and generating investment memos - built to support M&A and fund operations.

Faster Execution Across Portfolios : DMS will work directly with PE firms to roll out agents across target companies - cutting weeks off diligence cycles and internal reporting.

Control and Compliance: V7 Go agents are version-controlled, auditable, and optimized for sensitive financial data - ensuring alignment with regulatory and investor expectations.

The Strength of DMS Technology

With over two decades of experience advising financial institutions and PE firms, DMS brings deep technical and operational understanding of what it takes to scale AI tools securely within finance-driven environments.

"At DMS, we've seen firsthand how private equity firms are seeking smarter, faster ways to manage information. Partnering with V7 allows us to bring cutting-edge AI directly into the workflows that matter most - accelerating diligence, improving accuracy, and freeing up teams to focus on strategic decisions," said Jonathan Edwards, CEO of DMS.

Transforming Private Finance

Private equity firms will benefit from streamlined adoption paths for V7 Go agents. These AI agents are designed to analyze complex financial documents such as Confidential Information Memorandums, legal agreements, and fund reports. They automate critical tasks such as extracting key metrics, identifying risks, and structuring data. DMS Technology's experience will help PE clients integrate generative AI tools into their due diligence and portfolio monitoring workflows.

A Shared Vision for Scalable Intelligence

As private equity firms look to AI for competitive edge, the V7-DMS partnership offers a scalable way to embed intelligence across core workflows - unlocking better decisions, faster deals, and stronger returns.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By combining V7's AI capabilities with our deep understanding of financial IT environments, we're enabling PE firms to scale intelligence across their portfolios and unlock real competitive advantage," said Jonathan Edwards.

By combining V7's innovative technology with DMS's understanding of financial IT environments and implementation know-how, the collaboration will help private equity firms leverage AI for better investment outcomes.

About V7:

V7 is a London-based AI company specializing in document intelligence and workflow automation. Its flagship product, V7 Go, enables teams in document-heavy industries like legal, finance, and insurance to build and deploy custom AI agents for processing complex documents and automating knowledge work. V7 focuses on delivering verifiable outputs with transparent AI logic to ensure accuracy and compliance. V7 was recently recognized in Tech Nation's Future Fifty 2025 cohort and Sifted's Rising 100.

About DMS Technology:

DMS Technology provides strategic business IT consulting and management to clients across various industries, with a strong focus on financial institutions and private equity. Covering North America and Europe, DMS offers enterprise-level technology advising and proactive management designed to align IT solutions with business objectives, enhance efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance.

To arrange a demo and learn how AI agents powered by V7 Go can streamline your private equity workflows, contact Contact@dmstechnology.com at DMS Technology.

