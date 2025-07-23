ES Energy Save Holding AB: Energy Save announces preliminary net sales and preliminary results for Q2 2025

As stated in the last two interim reports, net sales in the second quarter of 2025 are expected to be significantly lower than in the first quarter. We can now announce that the preliminary net sales for April-June 2025 for the ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) Groupamounted to SEK 15.4 million (103.1), representing a decrease of 85 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, this means a decline of 71 percent. The Group's EBIT for the quarter is estimated at SEK -16.0 million (2.8).

The main reason for this decrease is that our OEM customers, due to temporary inventory build-up, have postponed orders during the current off-season. These orders are instead expected to be placed in the third and especially the fourth quarter of the year. To minimize the strain on the Group's liquidity, a short-term bank loan of SEK 25 million was taken out during July. The loan is 80 percent guaranteed by the Swedish Export Credit Agency within the framework of their green credit guarantee.

The preliminary accumulated net sales for the period January-June 2025 amounted to SEK 69.3 million (141.9). Compared to the first half of 2024, this is a decrease of 51 percent.

The Group will publish the interim report for the period January-June 2025 on August 15, 2025. The above mentioned figures have not been audited.

This disclosure contains information that ES Energy Save Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-07-2025 16:27 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ)

Email: hw@energysave.se

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) is an innovative Swedish energy technology company that, through costeffective and smart air/water heat pump systems, contributes to sustainable energy conversion in Europe. The company has been supplying heat pumps to the European market since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.