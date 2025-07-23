Bakelite announced today the successful acquisition of Sestec, a Poland-based company renowned for its sustainable, protein-based adhesives for wood and composite products. This strategic move significantly enhances Bakelite's position as a sustainability leader in the adhesive industry.

The acquisition of Sestec, whose adhesives are 100% bio-based and designed to advance environmental stewardship, aligns with Bakelite's commitment to sustainability and innovation. By integrating Sestec's technology, Bakelite expands its portfolio of sustainable adhesive solutions on a global scale and continues to assist customers in achieving their sustainability commitments.

"This acquisition is a transformative step for Bakelite," said JP Aucoin, President CEO of Bakelite. "Sestec's innovative, bio-based adhesives will not only broaden our product offerings but also reinforce our dedication to providing sustainable solutions. This positions us to continue to stay ahead of the increasing global demand for sustainable adhesives."

Sestec's adhesive systems, which include applications for MDF, HDF, particleboard, OSB, straw and fiberboard, and plywood, will now be part of Bakelite's extensive product portfolio. The acquisition includes, in addition to their innovative technology, Sestec's administration office in Kraków, and Laboratory Production facility in Trzebinia.

"Sestec represents the future of adhesives-bio-based and sustainable. The acquisition enables Bakelite to scale our technology globally while maintaining our commitment to sustainable innovation," said Klaus Hofmann, the CEO of Sestec. "Integrating Sestec's natural adhesive technologies enhances Bakelite's ability to continue to meet the increasing demand for sustainable materials solutions," added Hans Edelmann, Sestec Board Member and Co-Founder.

About Bakelite: Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Bakelite is a leading global integrated producer of thermoset specialty resins, solutions and engineered thermoset molding compounds serving a variety of segments and end markets across geographies. Additional information about Bakelite and its products is available at www.bakelite.com.

About Sestec: Founded in Poland with roots in German-Polish R&D collaborations, Sestec is the innovator behind one of the world's first 100% bio-based adhesive systems for panels such as MDF, HDF, OSB, and particleboard. Their solutions reduce VOC emissions, cut fossil carbon inputs, and support sustainable wood-based manufacturing (sestec.pl)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723865773/en/

Contacts:

For More Information:

John Branham, Vice President Talent Communications

John.Branham@bakelite.com

+1 404-749-2516