23.07.2025 16:50 Uhr
State & Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications Works With One-Third of America's Fortune 100 Companies; Launches Enhanced, Secure Client Portal

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / State and Federal Communications, Inc., a national leader in lobbying, campaign finance, and procurement lobbying compliance, is proud to announce its partnership with one-third of Fortune 100 companies in America, representing industries from technology and finance to healthcare and energy.

A powerful testament to the trust major corporations place in the firm's expertise and commitment to excellence, five of those on Fortune's Top 10 list rely on State and Federal Communications for clear, reliable, and timely compliance guidance.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and service for those it serves, State and Federal Communications has launched a new client portal designed for greater ease of use, increased speed, and best-in-class security.

The platform is built with advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication, providing clients with a seamless experience and enhanced backend capabilities, including improved browser functionality and increased ease of use.

"For over 30 years, our firm has built trusted relationships by delivering customized compliance solutions with integrity," said Elizabeth Bartz, President & CEO. "Our new client portal is just the latest example of how we're investing in technology to better serve the companies that shape the national and global economy."

The State and Federal Communications team of experts provides tailored consulting and access to comprehensive online guidebooks covering compliance laws across the federal government, all 50 states, more than 300 municipalities, and internationally in Canada, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on State and Federal Communications and its new client portal, visit stateandfed.com.

# # #

Contact Information

Kat Allen Martucci
kat@ampstrategy.com
3307142274

SOURCE: State & Federal Communications, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/state-and-federal-communications-works-with-one-third-of-americas-fortune-100-companies-1051928

