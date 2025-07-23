Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Ninepoint Partners LP ("Ninepoint" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's five new ETFs:

Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund (TSX: INFR)

Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund (TSX: GLDE)

Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund (TSX: GBUL)

Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund (TSX: SBUL)

Ninepoint Capital Appreciation Fund (TSX: NCAP)





This new ETF series offers investors another convenient way to invest in some of Ninepoint's established strategies, including global infrastructure, precious metals, bullion, and a tactical balanced portfolio. With approximately $7 billion in assets under management, Ninepoint is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, committed to providing differentiated investment solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes.

