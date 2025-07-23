Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the second interim dividend for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share.

This second interim dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025 to members on the register at the close of business on 29 August 2025. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 28 August 2025.

23 July 2025

Enquiries: Claire Long and James Smith, Premier Fund Managers Limited, +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90