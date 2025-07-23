Kao Data Appoints Clinton Hasell as New Chief Business Officer

Clinton Hasell appointed Chief Business Officer, leading UK and European data centre site development, core business operations and enterprise reporting functions.

A Board-level executive with over 30 years' commercial and process experience across the data centre, telecoms and digital infrastructure sectors, Clinton's role will ensure the organisation operates with maximum efficiency, resilience and continuity.

Previously held roles as Executive Group Director, Europe, Global Switch and senior leadership roles at Interxion and Digital Realty between 2011 and 2021.

LONDON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced that Clinton Hasell has been appointed as the company's new Chief Business Officer.

A seasoned, Board-level executive with over 30 years of commercial and operational expertise across the data centre, telecoms, and digital infrastructure sectors, Clinton has been named Chief Business Officer to spearhead the optimisation of Kao Data's core business operations. This includes the key responsibility for the company's strategic technology deployments and enterprise-level reporting - ensuring Kao Data operates with enhanced resilience and readiness to scale in line with its ambitious growth trajectory.

Within his new role, Clinton will also lead the development function for Kao Data's advanced infrastructure platform, aligning the organisation's UK and European expansion plans with strategic, data-driven and AI accelerated insights to bridge Kao Data's core business objectives across AI, Cloud, and Enterprise with measurable, performance-focused outcomes.

Further, by connecting end-to-end process optimisation with intelligent data, the role will also enable smarter, more informed decision-making and support the company's investment strategy - ensuring that Kao Data scales with precision, agility, and with sustained value for both its customers and investors.

"I am excited to move into my new role as Chief Business Officer, and to work together with both our C-Suite and our talented organisational teams to help drive the company's growth objectives from inception to delivery," said Clinton Hasell, Chief Business Officer, Kao Data. "Kao Data has established a market-leading position as a data centre developer and operator at the bleeding edge of AI deployment and it's fitting we use the power of AI and advanced computing to deliver true business transformation."

"On behalf of the company and our Board, I am delighted to welcome Clinton Hasell to the Senior Management Team as our new Chief Business Officer, and at a time of transformation and evolution for the company," said David Bloom, Founder and Executive Chairman, Kao Data. "Clinton has been a key part of our team for some time within a consultancy capacity, and it's a fantastic endorsement of our future plans and ambitions that we have permanently secured his contribution as we develop new sites to scale our data centre platform across the UK and Europe."

Prior to joining Kao Data, Clinton was a key member of the Global Switch management team where, as Executive Group Director, Europe, he was responsible for maximising profitable growth across its European division. He also held senior leadership roles at Interxion, from its $1bn IPO in 2011 to its $8bn acquisition by Digital Realty Trust in 2020, which was one of the most high-profile acquisitions in the history of the data centre industry.

Clinton's appointment as Chief Business Officer begins immediately. For more information about Kao Data - visit the website.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of UK and European data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Its award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission-critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160 MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned - all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

Kaodata.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kao-data-appoints-clinton-hasell-as-new-chief-business-officer-302512077.html