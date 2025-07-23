Freedom Holding Corp. Sponsors the 2025 FIDE World Schools Team Championship and Smart Moves Summit

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Freedom Holding Corp., a NASDAQ-listed global financial services and technology company, is honored to sponsor the upcoming 2025 FIDE World Schools Team Championship and the Smart Moves Summit. The championship will be held August 3-6, 2025, and the summit will take place August 4-5, 2025,at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, in the Washington, D.C. area.

These events will bring together young, talented chess players from 47 countries, as well as leading figures in education, technology, and innovation. It is the first time that school chess teams will compete in the U.S. capital.

Timur Turlov, founder and CEO of Freedom Holding, also serves as the head of the International School Chess Federation (ISCF). Motivated by a passion for the game, he is dedicated to nurturing and supporting young chess players around the world.

"Behind every young chess player is a story of effort and curiosity. Though they come from different countries, they share a love for learning, strategy, and challenge. We believe these stories deserve a global stage. Supporting the FIDE World Schools Team Championship and the Smart MovesSummit creates space for youngminds to connect,grow, and be seen. At Freedom Holding, we're proud to stand behind institutions that open opportunities for the next generation," says Timur Turlov.

We invite media representatives to join us in covering this truly global gathering. The championship will feature exciting contests between some of the world's most gifted young players. Meanwhile, the summit will provide a platform for in-depth discussions and fresh perspectives on how strategic thinking and innovation can shape the future.

Apply for media accreditation by sending an email to prglobal@ffin.kz to gain exclusiveaccess to:

Interviews with players, coaches, and thought leaders

Key championship rounds and awardceremonies

Expertpanels and keynotesessions at the Smart Moves Summit

The founder of Freedom Holding, Timur Turlov, may also be available for interviews.

Learn more about these events:

Championship website: https://worldschoolteam2025.fide.com/

Smart Moves Summit: https://worldschoolteam2025.fide.com/summit/

For accreditation, pleasecontact us at: prglobal@ffin.kz

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's executive headquarters is located in New York City.

In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom Insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata.

Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE),and the Astana International Exchange(AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. The Company has a market capitalization exceeding $8 billion as of March 31, 2025. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE: Freedom Holding Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/freedom-holding-corp.-sponsors-the-2025-fide-world-schools-team-cham-1051839