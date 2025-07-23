Anzeige
23.07.2025 17:06 Uhr
New TOPDON TC002C Duo Delivers Seamless Thermal Imaging Across USB-C Devices

BARCELONA, Spain, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, has released the TC002C Duo, featuring high-performance thermal imaging and universal USB-C compatibility with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and Windows PCs. Available nationwide by July 2025, the TC002C Duo delivers sharp, detailed thermal images at 256x192 resolution, enhanced to 512 x 384 with patented Thermal Image Super Resolution (TISR) technology-making it easier to identify costly energy leaks and hidden electrical or mechanical faults.


"We're excited to introduce the TC002C Duo as the industry's newest universal thermal imaging solution," said Mike Zhou, CEO of TOPDON. "This is a significant leap forward in mobile diagnostics, enabling anyone to easily use thermal imaging technology. By making it universally compatible with Apple and Android mobile devices, we're opening up safety, diagnostics and innovation for anytime, anywhere thermal imaging diagnostics."

The TC002C Duo features and specs include:

  • Dual-system compatibility with USB-C iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, including iPhone 15, iPhone 16, Samsung and other mainstream USB-C devices.
  • Advanced Thermal Clarity: 256×192 IR resolution enhanced by the patented TISR technology for sharper 512 x 384 image resolution.
  • Wide Temperature Range: Measures from -20°C to 550°C (-4°F to 1,022°F) with ±2°C or ±2% accuracy for versatile inspections.
  • Fast, Responsive Scanning: 25Hz refresh rate and <40mK temp sensitivity deliver smooth, real-time heat tracking.
  • Intuitive App with Guidance Hub: TopInfrared app offers easy controls and a built-in Scenario Guidance Hub for step-by-step inspections.

"The TC002C Duo makes it easier than ever to capture and analyze heat patterns and signatures," said Mike Zhou. "It's an effective tool with a universal use that can help techs spot and resolve issues quickly and efficiently."

For more features and information visit https://www.topdon.com/products/TC002C-Duo

About TOPDON

Founded in 2017 TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software Copyrights . The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736522/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730281/Topdon_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-topdon-tc002c-duo-delivers-seamless-thermal-imaging-across-usb-c-devices-302511765.html

