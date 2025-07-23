Recognized for Zero-Touch, Scalable eSIM Provisioning via MDM

emnify, a global leader in IoT connectivity, has received the Platinum Award for eSIM Management Platform Innovation at the 2025 Juniper Research Future Digital Awards. This marks the company's second major recognition this year for its breakthrough in eSIM technology, following its win as eSIM Provider of the Year at the MVNOs World Awards 2025 in May. Together, these awards highlight emnify's pioneering role in simplifying how businesses manage Consumer eSIMs at scale.

Juniper Research, a leading technology analyst firm, honors innovators reshaping the digital landscape. emnify was recognized for its Consumer eSIM provisioning via MDM, a solution that enables remote, zero-touch provisioning of SGP.22 eSIM profiles for consumer-connected devices such as Apple iPads. By integrating with MDM (Mobile Device Management) platforms, emnify allows enterprises to automate deployments, enforce policies and manage connectivity centrally, removing the need for QR codes or physical SIM handling.

"This award is a powerful testament to our strong commitment to innovation and excellence," says Frank Stoecker, CEO of emnify. "It reflects the strength of our world-class engineering and development teams whose pursuit of cutting-edge solutions continues to redefine connectivity, enabling faster device rollouts, centralized eSIM management and greater operational control for businesses deploying connected devices at scale."

Tens of thousands of connected devices across industries now rely on emnify's market-first eSIM provisioning via MDM, a solution that replaces manual SIM handling with zero-touch policy-driven activation. By integrating directly with MDM systems, it enables automatic profile provisioning while enforcing security policies like DNS filtering and roaming limits.

One example is Discover Airlines, which uses emnify to connect over 1,800 Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) devices in more than 50 countries. With remote eSIM provisioning, devices arrive connectivity-ready-no QR codes, no manual setup and no crew action required.

"eSIM provisioning has fundamentally changed how we operate," said Jonas Becker, EFB Administrator at Discover Airlines. "What once took days of coordination now happens automatically. Devices arrive ready to use."

By supporting SGP.02 (M2M), SGP.22 (consumer) and soon SGP.32 (IoT) profiles in a single platform, emnify enables future-proof deployments and sets a new standard for scalable, secure enterprise-ready connectivity.

To learn more about how emnify can support your transition or optimization of future eSIM deployments get in touch at https://www.emnify.com/consumer-esim.

