BNK Invest, Inc.: Income Calendar Dividend Tracker Service Surpasses $1B Linked Assets

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / BNK Invest Inc. today announces that our popular Dividend Tracker service, Income Calendar, has surpassed $1 Billion in linked assets.
"The simplicity of linking brokerage accounts to our popular Income Calendar tool continues to gain traction, with over $1 billion of assets now linked," said the company's Chief Operating Officer.
Popular Income Calendar features include:
Real-time dividend alerts: Get notified by email when dividends are announced.
Automatic brokerage syncing: Unlimited linking, with support for the major U.S. brokerages, or the option for manual portfolio entry.
Clear summaries: Monthly and yearly dividend income breakdowns.
Clean interface: Focuses on practical, calendar-based dividend tracking.
No feature gating: One annual fee ($79/first year) unlocks all features.
Risk-free trial: 60-day money-back guarantee.
Learn more about the service, watch our Demo Video, or sign up for your risk-free trial period, by visiting www.IncomeCalendar.com.
About BNK Invest, Inc. & Contrarian Outlook
A service of online media company BNK Invest Inc., Contrarian Outlook is home to Contrarian Income Report, employing second level thinking to hunt down safe, stable, meaningful yields through a calculated contrarian strategy. Our Hidden Yields service taps into the incredible profit potential of income loopholes that are "invisible" to 99% of investors. Learn more about these and other premium newsletters by clicking here or going to www.ContrarianOutlook.com. BNK provides a number of other investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies. Learn more at www.bnkinvest.com and www.dividendtracker.com.
