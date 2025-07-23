BNK Invest, Inc.: Income Calendar Dividend Tracker Service Surpasses $1B Linked Assets

Our popular Dividend Tracker service, Income Calendar, has surpassed $1 Billion in linked assets.

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / BNK Invest Inc. today announces that our popular Dividend Tracker service, Income Calendar, has surpassed $1 Billion in linked assets.

"The simplicity of linking brokerage accounts to our popular Income Calendar tool continues to gain traction, with over $1 billion of assets now linked," said the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Popular Income Calendar features include:

Real-time dividend alerts : Get notified by email when dividends are announced.

Automatic brokerage syncing : Unlimited linking, with support for the major U.S. brokerages, or the option for manual portfolio entry.

Clear summaries : Monthly and yearly dividend income breakdowns.

Clean interface : Focuses on practical, calendar-based dividend tracking.

No feature gating : One annual fee ($79/first year) unlocks all features.

Risk-free trial: 60-day money-back guarantee.

Learn more about the service, watch our Demo Video, or sign up for your risk-free trial period, by visiting www.IncomeCalendar.com.

About BNK Invest, Inc. & Contrarian Outlook

A service of online media company BNK Invest Inc., Contrarian Outlook is home to Contrarian Income Report, employing second level thinking to hunt down safe, stable, meaningful yields through a calculated contrarian strategy. Our Hidden Yields service taps into the incredible profit potential of income loopholes that are "invisible" to 99% of investors. Learn more about these and other premium newsletters by clicking here or going to www.ContrarianOutlook.com. BNK provides a number of other investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies. Learn more at www.bnkinvest.com and www.dividendtracker.com.

