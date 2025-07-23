Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 17:26 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BNK Invest, Inc.: Income Calendar Dividend Tracker Service Surpasses $1B Linked Assets

Our popular Dividend Tracker service, Income Calendar, has surpassed $1 Billion in linked assets.

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / BNK Invest Inc. today announces that our popular Dividend Tracker service, Income Calendar, has surpassed $1 Billion in linked assets.

"The simplicity of linking brokerage accounts to our popular Income Calendar tool continues to gain traction, with over $1 billion of assets now linked," said the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Popular Income Calendar features include:

  • Real-time dividend alerts: Get notified by email when dividends are announced.

  • Automatic brokerage syncing: Unlimited linking, with support for the major U.S. brokerages, or the option for manual portfolio entry.

  • Clear summaries: Monthly and yearly dividend income breakdowns.

  • Clean interface: Focuses on practical, calendar-based dividend tracking.

  • No feature gating: One annual fee ($79/first year) unlocks all features.

  • Risk-free trial: 60-day money-back guarantee.

Learn more about the service, watch our Demo Video, or sign up for your risk-free trial period, by visiting www.IncomeCalendar.com.

About BNK Invest, Inc. & Contrarian Outlook

A service of online media company BNK Invest Inc., Contrarian Outlook is home to Contrarian Income Report, employing second level thinking to hunt down safe, stable, meaningful yields through a calculated contrarian strategy. Our Hidden Yields service taps into the incredible profit potential of income loopholes that are "invisible" to 99% of investors. Learn more about these and other premium newsletters by clicking here or going to www.ContrarianOutlook.com. BNK provides a number of other investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies. Learn more at www.bnkinvest.com and www.dividendtracker.com.

Contact Information: info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/income-calendar-dividend-tracker-service-surpasses-1b-linked-ass-1051958

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.