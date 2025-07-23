GCL Optoelectronics Materials has raised nearly CNY 200 million ($27. 5 million) in a C2 financing round to advance perovskite solar manufacturing and research at its new gigawatt-scale facility in China's Jiangsu province. GCL Optoelectronics Materials has completed a C2 round of financing, raising nearly CNY 200 million. The round was co-led by China Cinda Asset Management and SAIF Partners, following the C1 round that included investors such as Goldstone Investment, Kunshan Gaoxin Group, Sequoia China, and Hanyang Capital. Lighthouse Capital continued to serve as the sole financial advisor. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...