Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 15:38
199,48 Euro
+1,18 % +2,32
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,04199,4418:03
198,92199,5418:03
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Team Members Unite for Local Environmental Clean-Up in Korea

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, participated in a plogging initiative with the Korea Green Foundation to combat plastic waste pollution and promote environmental responsibility.

On June 14, 74 FedEx team members and their family members gathered at Yeouido Hangang Park, collecting over 55 kg of litter, including PET bottles and various plastic waste. As part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program, this initiative aims to foster a healthier environment and encourage sustainable practices.

The Korea Green Foundation actively engages corporate volunteers in plogging activities to raise awareness about plastic waste and inspire citizen-driven cleanup efforts. By organizing these drives and environmental education programs across the nation, the foundation empowers individuals and communities to act, promoting a collective movement towards sustainability.

"This campaign provided a meaningful opportunity for FedEx team members and their families to take care of our environment. It reinforced the idea that small actions can lead to significant positive changes in our communities," said Wonbin Park, managing director of FedEx Korea. "We are committed to engaging in environmental and social initiatives with local communities to help build a more sustainable future."

FedEx is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates. On May 31, FedEx team members and their families participated in a tree-planting campaign organized by the Korea Green Foundation, planting nectar-producing trees at Seoul's Noeul Park to support a healthy bee ecosystem and expand urban green spaces.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-team-members-unite-for-local-environmental-clean-up-in-korea-1051964

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.