FedEx Team Members Unite for Local Environmental Clean-Up in Korea

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, participated in a plogging initiative with the Korea Green Foundation to combat plastic waste pollution and promote environmental responsibility.

On June 14, 74 FedEx team members and their family members gathered at Yeouido Hangang Park, collecting over 55 kg of litter, including PET bottles and various plastic waste. As part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program, this initiative aims to foster a healthier environment and encourage sustainable practices.

The Korea Green Foundation actively engages corporate volunteers in plogging activities to raise awareness about plastic waste and inspire citizen-driven cleanup efforts. By organizing these drives and environmental education programs across the nation, the foundation empowers individuals and communities to act, promoting a collective movement towards sustainability.

"This campaign provided a meaningful opportunity for FedEx team members and their families to take care of our environment. It reinforced the idea that small actions can lead to significant positive changes in our communities," said Wonbin Park, managing director of FedEx Korea. "We are committed to engaging in environmental and social initiatives with local communities to help build a more sustainable future."

FedEx is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates. On May 31, FedEx team members and their families participated in a tree-planting campaign organized by the Korea Green Foundation, planting nectar-producing trees at Seoul's Noeul Park to support a healthy bee ecosystem and expand urban green spaces.

