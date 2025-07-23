Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - JVR Ventures Inc. (TSXV: JVR.P) ("JVR" or the "Corporation") announces that further to its news release dated March 25, 2025, JVR has terminated the Agreement with Luna Energy Ltd. on July 22, 2025 as the Proposed Transaction has not sufficiently advanced within the expected timelines, and as such, the Proposed Transaction, which was meant to constitute JVR's Qualifying Transaction under TSX Venture Exchange policies, will not proceed.

The Corporation will continue pursuing other acquisition opportunities.

About JVR Ventures Inc.

JVR is a CPC governed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. JVR's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

