American Trust Investment Services, Inc.: American Trust Investment Services Leads Cre8 Enterprise Ltd. IPO on Nasdaq

ATIS Underscores Commitment to Growth Companies in FinTech and Regulatory Technology Sectors

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) today announced that it served as lead underwriter for Cre8 Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRE) in connection with its initial public offering. The offering consisted of 1,450,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $5.8 million before underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Shares of Cre8 Enterprise Ltd. begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "CRE."

Cre8 Enterprise Ltd., based in Hong Kong, is a leading provider of integrated financial printing and disclosure services. The company, founded in 2006, serves a diverse range of clients, including Hong Kong-listed companies, IPO applicants, and private enterprises. Its offerings include financial printing, typesetting, translation, logistics, e-submission services, and regulatory technology solutions, all supported by a 24/7 operating model.

The net proceeds from the offering will support Cre8's continued investment in its regulatory technology platform, enhancement of printing and logistics capacity, and other general corporate purposes, as outlined in the company's registration statement.

"Helping Cre8 achieve this important milestone reinforces ATIS's role as a trusted partner to companies at the intersection of technology and financial services," said Ian Lippy, Chief Operating Officer of ATIS. "We are proud to support their journey to the public markets and look forward to seeing their continued success as a Nasdaq-listed company."

"At ATIS, we focus on transactions that combine solid fundamentals with technology-led growth," said James L. Clarren, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Equity Capital Markets at ATIS. "Cre8's leadership in financial printing and e-disclosure platforms positions it perfectly at the intersection of regulation and innovation."

This offering builds on ATIS's momentum in lead-managing high-impact transactions. The firm remains focused on serving mid-market growth companies with a hands-on execution model, regulatory insight, and institutional reach.

About American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is a leading investment bank and financial services firm that provides tailored capital markets solutions for growth-driven companies. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices nationwide, ATIS offers investment banking, brokerage, and advisory services. Known for its hands-on approach, ATIS has guided companies through complex financial transactions with integrity, expertise, and consistent execution.

For more information, visit www.amtruinvest.com.

Media & Company Contact:

Ian E. Lippy

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS)

[email protected]

SOURCE American Trust Investment Services, Inc.