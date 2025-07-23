Hudson Global, Inc.: Hudson RPO Acquires Alpha Consulting Group (ACG) Japan

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "Hudson RPO") (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today the acquisition of Alpha Consulting Group ("ACG"), a Japan-based (Tokyo) provider of recruitment services to a variety of companies, ranging from small- and medium-sized businesses to blue-chip and multinational organizations primarily in the IT Services, Technology, and Business Services sectors. Entrance into the Japanese market represents a localization strategy for Hudson RPO in the 2nd largest market within APAC and the 3rd largest market globally.

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson RPO, noted, "Today's announcement fits well with our three-pronged strategy of growing our business organically and through accretive bolt-on acquisitions via the expansion of: a) our client base, b) our geographic footprint, and c) our capabilities and cross selling of services across regions and clients. At the same time, it gives Hudson RPO immediate access to ACG's impressive list of current clients in Japan. We welcome ACG's employees and clients into our team and company and look forward to collaborating with them on many solutions for new and existing clients of both our companies."

Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global, noted, "The acquisition of ACG provides Hudson RPO the capability to provide local and on-site support within the large Japanese recruiting market, a home of many multinational companies, and represents an important milestone for Hudson RPO because we are now able to support our existing clients' needs in Japan. With an already strong presence in the APAC region, our entrance into Japan fills the last remaining geographic area required to make Hudson RPO a truly global service provider to our clients."

About Hudson RPO

Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable total talent solutions. At Hudson RPO, people, process, and technology come together to ignite transformative change at mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders around the globe to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at hudsonrpo.com .

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) owns and manages Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions provider.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com