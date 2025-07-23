Calculex Inc: CALCULEX Achieves Key AS9100D Certification

AS9100D Certification Supports Growth Initiatives and Reinforces Commitment to Quality

LAS CRUCES, N.M., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALCULEX ("the Company"), a trusted provider of open-system airborne mission data and video recording, processing, and routing systems, today announced it has achieved AS9100D certification. This important milestone highlights CALCULEX's dedication to the highest standards of quality and reliability to better serve its customers and partners worldwide.

"This certification is an important step along our continuous improvement journey and reflects CALCULEX's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer trust," said Ray Munoz, CEO of Spectra Aerospace & Defense. "This AS9100D certification will enable CALCULEX to take on even more complex programs, expand into new markets, and continue delivering trusted solutions with speed and confidence."

AS9100D is the internationally recognized quality management standard specific to the aerospace and defense industry. By achieving this certification, CALCULEX has strengthened its quality systems and operational processes to ensure even greater consistency, reliability, and safety across all products and programs. This achievement demonstrates CALCULEX's focus on continuous improvement and its readiness to support the most demanding customer requirements worldwide.

"This certification is a key milestone for CALCULEX and a clear reflection of our team's dedication to delivering the highest quality products to our customers," said Nasos Bardis, Vice President and General Manager of CALCULEX. "AS9100D strengthens our position as a trusted partner, ensuring that we continue to meet and exceed the strict standards required for modern applications."

CALCULEX is known for its MONSSTR, RAPTOR and RIPR product families, which provide advanced flight data recording, real-time mission data processing, and secure telemetry solutions. These systems are used on a variety of military aircraft platforms, supporting critical missions worldwide.

The certification also supports CALCULEX's continued growth and positions the Company to expand into new programs and markets while providing existing customers with increased confidence in the quality and performance of its solutions.

Visit CALCULEX's websiteto learn more about the Company's solutions.

About CALCULEX

For over 30 years, CALCULEX has provided the defense industry with integrated and federated open-system airborne mission data and video recording, processing, and routing systems. CALCULEX joined Spectra Aerospace & Defense in February 2021.

About Spectra Aerospace & Defense

Spectra is a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly engineered avionics and electronics solutions primarily for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra offers its customers a differentiated portfolio of proprietary C5ISR products that span the entire data capture lifecycle - recording, processing, routing, and ultimately displaying mission-critical data. For more information, visit spectra-aerodef.com.

Media Contact:

Evangela Rodgers

Spectra Aerospace & Defense

evangela.rodgers@Spectra-Aerodef.com