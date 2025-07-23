Grayscale Investments Low-Cost Bitcoin ETP (Ticker: BTC) Surpasses $5,000,000,000 in AUM Within First Year and Expands Access Through Major Wealth Management Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform, today announced that Grayscale® Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSE Arca: BTC), has garnered over $5,000,000,000 in assets under management (AUM) since launching on July 31, 2024.1

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF ("BTC"), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 1940 Act-registered ETFs and mutual funds.

"The momentum behind BTC underscores the growing role of crypto in diversified portfolios," said John Hoffman, Grayscale's Head of Distribution and Partnerships. "BTC continues to establish itself as a leading ETP for Bitcoin exposure among asset allocators, and its recent milestones reflect strong investor demand and increasing institutional utilization."

Since launch, Grayscale® Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSE Arca: BTC) has steadily attracted a growing share of spot Bitcoin ETP inflows in the U.S., supported by its low annual fee of 0.15% (15 basis points2) and performance benefits. As of July 14, 2025, BTC surpassed $5B in AUM within its first year - a milestone achieved by only nine ETF products.3



In addition, BTC is now available for advisor solicitation on a major national broker-dealer platform, allowing financial advisors and wealth managers to incorporate BTC more easily into client portfolios. This expanded access reflects a broader trend of growing institutional interest in digital asset products and a shift toward Bitcoin exposure as part of diversified investment strategies.

"Over the past decade, we've seen digital assets evolve from the fringes of portfolio construction into a credible option in mainstream asset allocation conversations," Hoffman added. "At Grayscale, we remain focused on delivering investment vehicles through familiar, established structures, enabling allocators to access this asset class with confidence as it becomes an integral component of modern portfolios."

If you'd like to learn more about our product suite, please email info@grayscale.com or call 866-775-0313 to speak directly to a member of the Grayscale team.

For additional information about BTC, please visit: https://etfs.grayscale.com/btc

1 Source: Bloomberg L.P.

2 Basis Points (BPs) are a unit of measure used to indicate percentage changes in financial instruments

3 Excluding mutual fund conversions, based in the U.S.

Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing in BTC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Marketing Agent for BTC.

An investment in BTC is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility. BTC is not suitable for an investor that cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in BTC is not an investment in Bitcoin. Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal.

There is no guarantee that a market for the shares will be available which will adversely impact the liquidity of BTC. The value of BTC relates directly to the value of the underlying digital asset, the value of which may be highly volatile and subject to fluctuations due to a number of factors.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as a digital asset-focused investment platform. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

