Endeavor Bank: Endeavor Bancorp Reports Net Income of $1.1 Million for the Second Quarter of 2025; Highlighted by Continued Loan and Deposit Growth, and NIM Expansion

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR) (the "Company" or "Bancorp"), the holding company for Endeavor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.07 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.36 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $760,000, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. All financial results are unaudited.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our core banking franchise and the disciplined execution of our strategic growth plan," said Julie Glance, CFO. "We continued to grow loans and deposits during the quarter while maintaining a strong net interest margin, demonstrating the resilience of our business model in an uncertain interest rate environment. Our strategic investments in talent and infrastructure are starting to deliver measurable returns, enhancing both operational efficiency and client service. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving sustainable, profitable growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Results for the second quarter of 2025 included a $746,000 provision for credit losses, reflecting continued prudent credit risk management amid a growing loan portfolio. This compared to a $385,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, and a $451,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding taxes and loan loss provisions, pretax, pre-provision net income was $2.28 million, consistent with the prior quarter's $2.33 million, and up from $1.55 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Income Statement

Strong first quarter earnings were driven by loan growth and earning asset rates. Total interest income on loans and bank deposits and investments was $11.6 million, an increase of $504,000 compared to the preceding quarter, while total interest expenses increased $128,000 during the same timeframe. Net interest income was $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, which was an increase of $376,000, or 5.4% compared to the preceding quarter and a 37.8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.

"Our net interest margin expanded by nine basis points in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter, driven primarily by strong loan growth and continued improvement in our funding costs," said Dan Yates, CEO. "This positive trend reflects not only solid execution on the asset side of the balance sheet but also disciplined management of our deposit base in a competitive rate environment. We remain proactive in optimizing our asset-liability mix to safeguard and enhance margin performance, while maintaining prudent risk management and offering attractive pricing to our clients. As interest rate dynamics evolve, we are confident in our ability to navigate the environment effectively, positioning us to sustain earnings momentum."

The Company's net interest margin increased nine basis points to 4.21% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 4.12% in the first quarter of 2025 and increased 51 basis points compared to 3.70% in the second quarter of 2024. The yield on total earning assets remained strong, increasing 10 basis points during the second quarter of 2025 to 6.62%, compared to 6.52% in the preceding quarter, and up from 6.33% in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of deposits decreased to 2.57% in the second quarter, compared to 2.58% in the first quarter of 2025, and down from 2.84% in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest income was $276,000 in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $93,000 or 50.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and a decrease compared to $390,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest expense was $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $521,000 compared to the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. Included in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2025 was $263,000 in annual board compensation. In the prior year annual board compensation of $312,000 was paid during the first quarter of 2024. The higher expenses year-over-year were also due to strategic investment in staff. "In 2024, we made strategic investments in talent, increasing our headcount by over 30%. These additions are now delivering strong returns, with revenue growth fueled by our enhanced capabilities more than offsetting the associated rise in expenses year-over-year. Our improved efficiency ratio, which declined to 70.3% during the second quarter of 2025 from 75.8% during the second quarter of 2024, further demonstrates that the team we built last year is now fully ramped and highly productive. With fewer new hires planned for the remainder of the year, we remain focused on maximizing the impact of our expanded workforce and are well positioned to drive continued earnings growth," said Yates.

The Company's annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 was 8.75%, compared to 11.68% in the first quarter of 2025 and 6.96% in the second quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 0.60% compared to 0.79% in the first quarter of 2025 and 0.52% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the previously mentioned board expense along with one-time consulting expense associated with contract renegotiation during the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $42.3 million, or 6.0%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $746.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $704.6 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $153.1 million, or 25.8%, compared to June 30, 2024. Balance sheet liquidity remains strong with cash balances of $87.4 million, which represents 11.7% of total assets as of June 30, 2025. The Company's investment securities increased $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2025 to $28.1 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 3.8% of total assets. Total available borrowing capacity through the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve discount window totaled $245.3 million as of quarter end.

"We are pleased with the continued progress in our deposit-gathering and lending efforts, which reflects the strength of our client relationships and the effectiveness of our strategy," said Steve Sefton, President. "Our team remains focused on delivering tailored financial solutions to our business clients, while maintaining disciplined underwriting and sound risk management. As we continue to deepen these relationships, we are well positioned to drive sustainable growth and long-term value."

Total loans outstanding increased $28.1 million, or 4.7%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $625.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $597.8 million three months earlier, and increased $142.5 million, or 29.5%, when compared to $483.4 million a year earlier. Total non-performing loans decreased to 0.32% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.40% as of March 31, 2025. The Company had $421,000 in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2025, which included one loan that had previously been reserved for. This compared to zero in net charge-offs during the preceding quarter and the year ago quarter.

Total deposits increased $41.2 million, or 6.6%, during the quarter to $667.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $626.2 million three months earlier, and increased $149.2 million, up 28.8% when compared to $518.2 million a year earlier. The loan to deposit ratio was 93.8% at June 30, 2025, compared to 95.5% at March 31, 2025, and 92.9% as of June 30, 2024. "We are strategically managing our balance sheet with a target loan to deposit ratio of 95% as we aim for the right balance between strong lending activity and liquidity," added Sefton.

As a result of its participation in reciprocal deposit placement networks, the Bank accepted "reciprocal" deposits from other institutions, enabling the Bank to offer customers FDIC insurance on accounts in excess of the typical $250,000 FDIC insurance limit. Although the reciprocal deposits maintained through the network are core deposits seeking FDIC insurance, the FDIC rules indicate that reciprocal deposits aggregating over 20% of total liabilities are classified as deposits obtained by or through a deposit broker. The total reciprocal deposits reported as brokered deposits were $133.3 million at June 30, 2025, and $102.5 million as of March 31, 2025. To support strong loan growth, the Company is utilizing a conservative amount of wholesale deposits. As of June 30, 2025, total wholesale deposits, excluding the reciprocal deposits, was $56.8 million, representing 8.5% of total deposits compared to $55.7 million, or 8.9% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity was $48.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $47.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $44.1 million at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $13.64 at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.49 three months earlier and $12.55 a year earlier.

Capital

The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.60% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 10.57% at March 31, 2025. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.20% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 10.47% on March 31, 2025, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 11.37% compared to 11.65% three months earlier, all of which were well above regulatory minimums.

About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by Southern Californians for Southern California businesses and their owners. The bank's focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in Southern California.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad, as well as a branch office in La Mesa. In addition, the Bank maintains production teams throughout Southern California. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank's senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients' efforts to grow revenues and profits. Endeavor Bancorp trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "EDVR." Visit www.endeavor.bank for more information.

Endeavor Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank rating firm. DepositAccounts.com awarded Endeavor Bank an A rating.

EDVR Shareholders

Forward-Looking Statements

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands of dollars, except for ratios and per share amounts) Unaudited June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 11,623 $ 11,119 $ 9,203 Interest expense 4,234 4,106 3,840 Net interest income 7,389 7,013 5,363 Provision for credit losses 746 385 451 Net interest income after loss provision 6,643 6,628 4,912 Non-interest income 276 183 390 Non-interest expense 5,385 4,864 4,205 Income before tax 1,533 1,947 1,097 Federal income tax expense 294 372 215 State income tax expense 172 214 121 Net income $ 1,067 $ 1,361 $ 760 Core pretax earnings* $ 2,279 $ 2,332 $ 1,548 *excludes taxes and provision for loan losses PER COMMON SHARE DATA Number of shares outstanding (000s)* 3,586 3,503 3,493 *Adjusted for May 2024 Stock Dividend Earnings per share, basic $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ 0.22 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.18 Book Value per share $ 13.64 $ 13.61 $

12.61 BALANCE SHEET DATA Assets $ 746,907 $ 704,564 $

593,803 Investments securities 28,117 26,385 18,204 Total loans, net of unearned income 625,912 597,846 483,411 Total deposits 667,408 626,165 518,230 Borrowings 26,746 26,721 26,648 Shareholders' equity 48,905 47,667 44,051 Loan to Deposit ratio 93.78 % 95.48 % 93.28 % Wholesale Deposits to Total Deposits 8.50 % 8.90 % 0.00 % AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Average assets $ 712,281 $ 697,617 $ 590,625 Average total loans, net of unearned income 611,480 589,037 461,476 Average total deposits 632,477 618,844 515,457 Average shareholders' equity 48,909 47,256 43,825 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 421 $ - $ - Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans 0.28 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a % of loans 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.06 % Non-performing assets as a % of assets 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.42 % Non-performing assets as a % of allowance for loan losses 23.37 % 29.60 % 22.94 % FINANCIAL RATIOS\STATISTICS Annualized return on average equity 8.75 % 11.68 % 6.96 % Annualized return on average assets 0.60 % 0.79 % 0.52 % Net interest margin 4.21 % 4.12 % 3.70 % Efficiency ratio 70.27 % 67.59 % 75.75 % CAPITAL RATIOS Tier 1 leverage ratio -- Bank 10.60 % 10.57 % 11.70 % Common equity tier 1 ratio -- Bank 10.20 % 10.47 % 11.84 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio -- Bank 10.20 % 10.47 % 11.84 % Total risk-based capital ratio --Bank 11.37 % 11.65 % 13.04 % TCE/TA * 6.55 % 6.77 % 7.42 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 13.64 $ 13.49 $ 12.55 *Non-GAAP financial measure. Unaudited financials 2025

