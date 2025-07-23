SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media Takes Majority Stake in $10 Million Acquisition of Concerts.com and TicketStub.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company"), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announced that it has completed its acquisition of a majority and controlling interest in DotCom Ventures Inc ("DVI") which owns the Concerts.com and TicketStub.com brands. The transaction placed an initial valuation on DVI of $10 million and adds a third pillar to the Company's rapidly expanding digital portfolio alongside Sports.com and Lottery.com. The Company's purchase of 51% of DVI marks the first completed M&A transaction under the SEGG Media name and establishes its foothold in the high-growth live entertainment, ticket sales, and distribution sectors, which will include both the primary and booming secondary ticketing markets.

Key Deal Highlights:

$10M acquisition officially closed, including 51% of DotCom Ventures Inc. and all IP/assets of Concerts.com and TicketStub.com

First fully executed acquisition under SEGG Media "buy and build" strategy

Concerts.com becomes core platform for fan discovery, ticketing, live streaming, and immersive event access

TicketStub.com to power ticketing for Sports.com and Concerts.com

Seamless integration of Concerts.com with Sports.com and Sports.com Studios to support content, hospitality, and gamified experiences

Supports crossover activations between gaming, esports (Veloce, Quadrant), football (Kerala League), and music festivals

Recruitment underway for top-tier industry leaders to consult and scale Concerts.com and TicketStub.com over the next 3-6 months



"Closing this deal is a major milestone and transformational for SEGG Media. With Concerts.com, we're not just adding another brand - we're laying the final cornerstone in a unified platform where content, commerce and live events converge. This is the first of many," said Matthew McGahan, CEO of SEGG Media. "We're already driving momentum across our ecosystem - and Concerts.com and the TicketStub.com platform will unlock massive value across sports, streaming, ticket sales, content distribution and global fan engagement."

The acquisition comes amid rapid growth in the secondary ticketing market. According to a 2024 report by Statista, the global secondary ticket market is projected to surpass $19 billion by 2027, up from approximately $13.5 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. Key drivers include increased demand for live events, digital ticketing adoption, and the growth of dynamic pricing platforms.

"Concerts.com and TicketStub.com belong alongside Sports.com - it's a natural fit," said Patrick Ogle, founder of DVI and incoming CEO of Concerts.com. "Together, we're building a next-generation fan experience across sports, music, esports, and immersive entertainment. With SEGG Media's backing, we'll deliver premium events, smart ticketing, and a platform fans can trust. Sports.com, Concerts.com, and TicketStub.com are poised to become the first stop on every fan's live event journey and the go-to destination for our industry partners to interact with those fans."

"This acquisition shows our ability to execute and deliver," said Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer of SEGG Media. "We are building an ecosystem that is operational today, strategically diversified, and designed for revenue generation across digital, live, and hybrid formats."

SEGG Media now controls three of the most coveted and pre-eminent digital assets in sports, entertainment and gaming -Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Based on third-party interest and recent market activity, the Company believes the combined brand value of these domains could exceed $100 million, significantly outpacing the Company's current market capitalization. This portfolio of intellectual property (domains and technology), alongside acquisitions underway such as Veloce Media Group that now includes Quadrant, the All-Sports Arena by David Lloyd, and Nook, positions SEGG Media as one of the most undervalued and opportunistic stocks on the NASDAQ.

"The board and shareholders at DVI unanimously approved the acquisition of DVI primarily for stock in SEGG Media priced at $3.00 per share because we believe its current trading price does not reflect its true value and its upside, which is exponential in our opinion," added Ogle. " We not only want to go along for the ride, but want to enhance and accelerate SEGG Media's growth into the mid-cap space."

Additional information on the transaction is available on the Company's Form 8-K filed on July 22, 2025 which can be found at SEC.gov or investors.seggmediacorp.com.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About DotCom Ventures Inc.

DotCom Ventures owns and operates Concerts.com and TicketStub.com, technology-driven ticketing and entertainment platforms helping fans discover, buy, and sell tickets to their favorite live events. Focused on transparency, fan experience, and innovation, DVI is redefining the secondary ticketing market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



