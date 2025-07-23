Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc.: Stargaze Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. ("Stargaze" or the "Company") (OTCQB: STGZ), a next-generation content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, today announced that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a significant upgrade from its prior listing on the OTC Pink Market.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, is recognized as a premier public market for early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. To qualify, companies must meet rigorous financial standards, maintain current reporting obligations with the SEC or alternative regulators, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. This move to a more transparent and investor-focused exchange underscores Stargaze's commitment to strong governance and sustainable growth.

"This uplisting represents an important milestone in our journey to re-establish Stargaze as a trusted platform for both investors and creators," said Stargaze CEO Steve Mandell. "We've made tremendous progress rebuilding the foundation of the Company, and with the upcoming relaunch of our app, we're entering an exciting new chapter."

Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze has built a reputation for enabling career breakthroughs in film, television, stage, and music. The platform has already helped nearly 1,000 emerging talents connect with leading industry professionals. The full relaunch of the Stargaze app is slated for later this year and will feature new tools and features designed to amplify visibility for creators and provide unique access points for casting directors, producers, and fans.

About Stargaze

For more information, visit www.stargazestage.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Stargaze Entertainment Group.

312.867.1800

Team@stgz.tv

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements verbally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "contemplate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "projected," "predict," "potential," or "hope" or the negative of these or similar terms. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding the uplisting to OTCQB, the removal of the cease trade order in Canada, and the relaunch of our app. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our ability to finance our intended development; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.