Visterra Landscape Group Partner Companies Score Six National Safety Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's fastest growing commercial landscaping platforms, today announced all six operating Visterra partner companies were honored with prestigious Safety Recognition Awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). The program reflects NALP's dedication to creating and maintaining safe work environments in the lawn and landscape industry and designed to reward lawn and landscape industry companies that consistently demonstrate their commitment to safety.

Specific Visterra partner company awards included:

Full Care, Overall Safety Achievement - Gold

GroundsPRO, Overall Safety Achievement - Gold

H&M Landscaping, Overall Safety Achievement - Silver

Oberson's Nursery & Landscape, Overall Safety Achievement - Silver

Dyna-Mist, Overall Safety Achievement - Bronze

Riverside Services, Overall Safety Achievement - Bronze

Visterra President and CEO Alan T. Handley stated that both customers and employees are more inclined to work with organizations that cultivate safe workplaces and view safety as an ongoing commitment, not merely a compliance requirement, upheld through the personal accountability of every employee.

"Our steadfast commitment to safety-demonstrated through our comprehensive policies, training initiatives, and consistent daily operations-is integral to our core company values. We are privileged to once again be recognized by NALP for our safety accomplishments across all platform companies," Handley said. "We will continue to promote a strong safety culture that prioritizes the well-being of every employee, and we sincerely value the collective dedication of our field staff, supervisors, and management teams whose contributions are essential to these achievements."

Visterra demonstrates a strong commitment to safety through initiatives such as weekly executive safety meetings, safety circle discussions, AI-powered vehicle cameras, comprehensive CPR and first aid training for all field staff, OSHA compliance training, and strict use of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment. Additionally, Visterra acknowledges outstanding safety practices by recognizing Safety All-Stars from each partner company every quarter, based on nominations from supervisors and executive management for exemplary safety performance.

Companies entering NALP's Safety Recognition AwardsProgram are required to submit a copy of their OSHA 300A Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses report and their year-end vehicle insurance claims summary report. Each company is evaluated on the number of accidents, number of days that employees are away from work, and number of employee injuries and illnesses. In addition, a checklist was used to rate the company's complete safety program.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals is the national trade association and leading voice for the $150 billion landscape industry, which employs more than 1 million professionals. NALP helps shape policy and regulations and provides industry-leading education, training, and resources that help industry companies reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping platform, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, sweeping and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the 30 largest landscape service providers and 12th largest snow and ice removal companies in North America. Visterra is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' Safety Recognition Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, well-being and dynamic career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services and Herzog Landscape Solutions in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South, and Oberson's, GroundsPRO, Full Care, H&M Landscaping and Cru Cutters serving the greater Midwest. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

###

Contacts:

Media: media@vlgllc.com

M&A: inquiry@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visterra-landscape-group-partner-companies-score-six-national-sa-1051989