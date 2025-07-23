A partnership between PXP Inc and Tokyo Gas Co is working on developing film-type chalcopyrite solar cells for industrial roofs with low load-bearing capacity. Elsewhere, a coalition of partners is installing inner windows featuring perovskite solar cells at Tokyo's Telecom Center Building. A project between Japanese green tech startup PXP Inc and Tokyo Gas Co is developing a film-type solar cell for installation on industrial roofs with low load-bearing capacity. A statement released by the two companies says the work combines PXP's chalcopyrite solar cells, which weigh less than 1 kg per square ...

