OKI (TOKYO: 6703) became the first company in Japan to acquire the British Standards Institution (BSI) KitemarkTM (Note 1) certification, in accordance with the new ISO 56001 (Note 2) international standard for innovation management systems (IMS) on July 8, 2025. Launched in 2017, OKI's Yume Pro innovation management system is the first in Japan to meet global standards. OKI also became the first company in the manufacturing industry to acquire ISO 56001 certification under the BSI KitemarkTM within BSI Group.

In recent years, the challenges that companies must address in global markets and industries, including climate change, social issues, and business transformation through digitalization, have become more complex and diverse. The movement to obtain ISO 56001 certification is expected to expand worldwide, making ISO 56001 a common language among global partners.

The ISO 56001 international standard organizes the requirements based on the previous ISO 56002 (Note 3) guidance standard (a compilation of recommendations whose operation is left to each organization's discretion), making many of these recommendations mandatory. Particularly for ISO 56001 certification under the BSI KitemarkTM, change management (Note 4) and risk management have been strengthened as evaluation criteria, requiring organizations to establish a culture of innovation throughout the organization and to have practical capabilities to create sustainable value.

During the review, OKI won high marks for its deployment of various activities, including Yume Pro, aligned with the steps for organizational transformation toward realizing the organizational vision outlined in its Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, as well as for its support of innovation projects using AI. The review also highly recognized OKI's basic approach of advancing innovation activity processes step by step to increase customer value before shifting to business-scale expansion as a risk mitigation strategy.

Following this certification, OKI will strengthen initiatives for resolving social issues through co-creation with global customers and partner companies using ISO 56001 as a common language while promoting the global expansion of innovation and the growth of new businesses. OKI will continue to promote the penetration and advancement of innovation management systems to create a virtuous cycle of business expansion and new value creation, centered on Yume Pro.

OKI plans to present an overview of its latest innovation case studies and to introduce specifics of the ISO 56001 certification at an Innovation Conference (provisional name) scheduled for September 2025. OKI will further expand collaboration with co-creation partners.

Evaluation comments from BSI Group are as follows:

"We are proud to congratulate OKI on becoming one of the first companies in Japan, and the first electronic device manufacturer globally, to achieve Innovation Management Kitemark Certification from BSI. This milestone positions OKI as a pioneer in adopting a structured, strategic approach to innovation, aligned to ISO 56001. Certification at this level signals a deep commitment to future-focused leadership, reinforcing trust with OKI's partners and stakeholders in Japan and beyond."

Shahm Barhom, Global Product Certification Director, BSI Group

[Terminology]

Note 1: BSI KitemarkTM

Certification mark issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI). In Japan, certification is handled by BSI Group Japan K.K. (Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, President: Masaki Urushihara).

Note 2: ISO 56001

Standard stipulating requirements for innovation management systems, issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in September 2024

Note 3: ISO 56002

Guidance standard for innovation management systems formulated by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO); standardizes management methods for organizations to drive innovation systematically and efficiently.

Note 4: Change management

A management method intended to eliminate psychological barriers to organizational transformation and achieve expected outcomes

About Oki Electric Industry (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Public Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Component Products, and Electronics Manufacturing Services businesses. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/global/.

