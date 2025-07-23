MoEngage is the only vendor recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Email Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the world's leading customer engagement platform, is proud to announce its recognition as the only vendor named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Email Marketing report. In addition to its impressive 97% "Willingness to Recommend" score, the highest among all vendors named in the report, MoEngage also received one of the highest aggregate scores of 4.7/5 for its Email Marketing Product Capabilities.

"This recognition underscores our dedication to building a powerful, intuitive, and secure platform for brands. It's a validation of our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence in the Email Marketing landscape. From our comprehensive email editor and unified promotional & transactional capabilities to advanced segmentation and AI-powered features, we empower brands to deeply understand and effectively engage their customers. Our patented secure campaign delivery mechanism further ensures trust and peace of mind, proving our commitment to their success," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-founder of MoEngage.

About Gartner Peer Insights()

Gartner Peer Insights() "Voice of the Customer" report consolidates verified customer reviews on its Peer Insights portal and categorizes vendors based on User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience.

Gartner and Peer Insights, are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content, nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

References:

Based on 44 reviews submitted in the Email Marketing market as of April 30 2025.Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Email Marketing, Peer Contributors, 30 April 2025.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by 1,350+ global consumer brands across 60+ countries. With offices in 15 countries, MoEngage's backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

