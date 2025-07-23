Anzeige

23.07.2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 57985)

LEI Number: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

23 JULY 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company") the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to announce that notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Thursday 14 August 2025 at 12.00pm.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of AGM, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.

END


