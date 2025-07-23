TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 57985)
LEI Number: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
23 JULY 2025
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company") the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to announce that notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Thursday 14 August 2025 at 12.00pm.
The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of AGM, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
About the Company:
The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.
