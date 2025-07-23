HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Ebadat announced today that it represented Blue Crow Sports Group in the successful acquisition of Le Havre Athletic Club, a historic French football club currently competing in Ligue 1, the top tier of French professional football

Founded in 1894, Le Havre Athletic Club is the oldest football clubs in France and has a storied legacy in European football. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Blue Crow Sports Group and reinforces its growing presence in the international sports arena.

The cross-border transaction was led by Soheil Ebadat, with support from Austin Johnson and Mike Baker (Tax), highlighting Ebadat's continued strength in international mergers and acquisitions.

"This was a highly complex international deal, and Ebadat was instrumental in navigating the legal, regulatory and structural challenges involved," said Varun Desai, chief financial officer of Blue Crow Sports Group. "Their deep experience in cross-border M&A, especially in the sports sector, made them an invaluable partner from diligence through closing."

"Football acquisitions are uniquely complex, involving not just corporate and regulatory issues but also league approvals, federation oversight, and deep local dynamics," said Soheil Ebadat, managing partner and founder of Ebadat. "We are proud to have helped Blue Crow navigate those challenges and secure a historic Ligue 1 club."

Ebadat has advised on strategic international transactions across Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, with a focus on regulated industries and high-stakes cross-border M&A.

About Blue Crow Sports Group

Blue Crow Sports Group is a U.S.-based sports investment platform focused on the ownership and long-term development of football clubs around the world. Its current portfolio includes CD Leganés, a Spanish club competing in La Liga, and Cancún FC, a professional team in Mexico's Liga de Expansión MX. Blue Crow's strategy centers on infrastructure investment, youth development and sustainable multi-club operations.

About Le Havre Athletic Club

Le Havre Athletic Club, founded in 1894 and based in Normandy, France, is the oldest football club in French history. Known for its strong academy and player development legacy, Le Havre has produced some of Europe's top football talent. The club currently competes in Ligue 1 and plays its home matches at Stade Océane.

About Ebadat

Ebadat is a corporate law firm based in Austin and Houston, Texas. The firm represents founders, investors and companies across the U.S. and internationally, with a focus on cross-border M&A, venture capital and growth-stage transactions.

SOURCE: Ebadat

