Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform, today announced that Roy Murad has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 21, 2025. The Company extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Murad for his contributions and wishes him well in his endeavours.

Parvis is pleased to announce the appointment of Noah Murad as Director effective July 21, 2025. Noah Murad is the Managing Partner of Bluestar Equity, a private family investment office owned by the Murad Family. He brings extensive experience in private markets and long-term capital stewardship. Noah holds a BA from Western University and an MBA from Athabasca University.

"We are delighted to welcome Noah to the Board as we scale the business and pursue new opportunities," said David Michaud, Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "His expertise and connectivity within the Canadian capital ecosystem will be invaluable as we advance our strategic objectives."

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

