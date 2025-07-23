Holistiplan Launches the First-of-Its-Kind Advisor Tax Planning Lab at Future Proof

Answering overwhelming advisor demand, Holistiplan launches a high-impact, CFP® CE-eligible Tax Planning Lab to elevate tax planning into a front-line growth driver.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Holistiplan, the award-winning tax planning software for financial advisors, today announced the launch of its first-ever Advisor Tax Planning Lab, an exclusive, in-person event debuting at the Future Proof Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Created in direct response to advisor feedback, the Tax Planning Lab is a CE-accredited experience designed to help firms leverage tax planning as a key differentiator and growth engine. With interest in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) at an all-time high, this Lab will equip advisors with the frameworks, language, and tools to turn tax insights into revenue and client loyalty.

Register here for your chance to attend the Tax Planning Lab and earn 2 CFP® CE credits. Limited space available.

"We're excited to have Holistiplan lead this year's Tax Planning Advisor Lab," said Nyle Bayer, CMO at Future Proof. "Tax strategy has become a real differentiator for elite advisors. Including it as a focused microevent reflects where our industry is heading and what advisors truly value."

The Tax Planning Lab will take place at Future Proof, the world's largest wealth management festival, expected to draw over 5,000 financial advisors, executives, and fintech leaders to Huntington Beach, CA. Widely regarded as one of the most important events in the industry, Future Proof blends top-tier content with unmatched peer networking and cultural energy.

With limited seats and massive demand, this can't-miss event features:

Expert-led sessions on high-impact topics like the OBBBA, estate planning, and leveraging tax insights as your firm's growth engine

Peer panels with real-world examples and powerful frameworks

A front-row seat to the newest tech and tools transforming advisor-client conversations

2 CFP® CE credits

"Tax planning isn't just a value-add anymore-it's a core growth driver," said Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "We're bringing together the most forward-thinking advisors at Future Proof to equip them with the tools, strategies, and community they need to lead the next era of financial planning."

Space is limited, and participation requires registration for the Future Proof Festival by August 16, 2025. When registering, attendees must select the Tax Planning Advisor Lab as a Breakthru Experience to secure their spot.

About Holistiplan

Since its launch in July 2019, Holistiplan has been on a mission to empower advisors and CPAs to deliver richer financial planning for more clients. Now trusted by over 8,000 firms across the country, Holistiplan is an award-winning planning and insights tool that has been voted the #1 tax planning tool in the 2021- 2025 T3/Inside Information Software Surveys and Kitces Report Studies.

Holistiplan provides instant document review, summarization, and planning insights for key financial documents like tax returns, estate plans, and insurance documents. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com.

About Future Proof

Launched in 2021, Future Proof is the world's largest event brand dedicated to modernizing the wealth and investment management industry. Through innovative formats, including outdoor festivals, curated retreats, and facilitated networking, Future Proof connects investors, advisors, fund managers, and technology providers to drive better business outcomes.

With award-winning programming and satisfaction rates exceeding 95%, Future Proof events empower financial professionals to build relationships, discover solutions, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Media Contact:

press@holistiplan.com

SOURCE: Holistiplan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/holistiplan-launches-the-first-of-its-kind-advisor-tax-planning-lab-1051901